Highlights Mendez is wanted by several clubs, but he could thrive at Villa under Emery's guidance.

Emery's reputation for developing La Liga talent increases Villa's appeal in the transfer market.

Villa's rise to Champions League qualification is attracting top talent like Mendez.

Aston Villa's qualification for the Champions League has seen them become one of the most attractive clubs to join in Europe - with their rise from relegation candidates under Steven Gerrard to top four metronomes in Unai Emery's time at the helm finally unlocking the huge potential at the club. And they could strengthen their playing ranks by signing Brais Mendez from Real Sociedad, with reports claiming that the Villans are interested in securing the signature of the Spanish playmaker.

Villa's first top-four finish since the early 1990's resulted in their first qualification for the European Cup since 1983 - just a year after they won the competition under Tony Barton against Bayern Munich - and that has put fans into overdrive over the transfer rumour mill. Many have been linked with a move to the Midlands, and Ian Maatsen appears to be their first major capture with the left-back set to sign from Chelsea for £37.5million; though Mendez could be next, with the Daily Express stating that he is on Emery's radar.

Brais Mendez is liked by Aston Villa

Unai Emery loves shopping in Spain

The report from the Express claims that Villa have asked about the availability of Mendez from Real Sociedad, with Basque-born manager Emery looking to return to his roots to secure a signing from the San Sebastián club.

After watching the player record 11 goal contributions in 32 league games last season, a wave of interest has been sparked in Mandes - with the report stating that Villa are the latest club to get in touch with his agents. It is though that he is valued at around £52million, having been linked with Tottenham in the past.

Brais Mendez's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 =3rd Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 2nd Times Fouled Per Game 1.8 2nd Through Balls Per Game 0.2 1st Match rating 6.91 3rd

The aren't the only side interested; Manchester United, Roma and Juventus are all thought to have registered their interest in the wide man, who has a contract on the Bay of Biscay until 2028 - but with qualification for the Champions League and a manager from northern Spain in Emery, Villa could be the frontrunners for his signature.

It is thought that Sociedad are keen to keep hold of Mendez, but they won't stand in his way over the summer if a suitable bid comes in for his services.

Emery Can Develop Spanish Talent Greatly at Villa Park

Emery's arguably been the best in the Premier League since his move

One of Emery's key positives is his ability to bring La Liga talent over to England and see them flourish; with his time at Villa alone seeing Alex Moreno, Pau Torres and Clement Lenglet come to the club to drag them into the top four.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brais Mendez scored on his debut for Spain back in 2018 - but didn't feature for another three years.

Able to play through the middle or out wide in the midfield positions, Mendez has four caps for Spain and as a result, a successful Premier League move could put him back into national team reckoning - which is more than likely under Emery, who can use his strong track record as a key selling point to the midfielder who has been dubbed 'sensational' before.

Mendez joined Sociedad from Celta Vigo back in 2022 having excelled in the Spanish top-flight for the Galician club; and with 13 goals in 66 games for the Anoeta-based outfit since his move, he has been one of their key performers in recent years alongside Arsenal-linked Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal - with the club finishing in the Champions League spots in 2022/23.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-06-24.