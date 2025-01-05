Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been alerted to Marco Asensio's availability this month with Paris Saint-Germain prepared to part ways with the Spanish attacker, according to CaughtOffside.

Asensio joined the Parisians as a free agent in July 2023 after leaving Real Madrid. This was viewed as a significant coup for the Ligue 1 giants, and they saw off competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for the three-time UEFA Champions League winner.

However, the 28-year-old has lost prominence at the Parc des Princes, and Luis Enrique no longer counts on the 38-cap Spain international. He's started eight of 11 league games this season and remained on the bench in wins over Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco last time out.

Marco Asensio Statistics (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 1.5 Successful Dribbles 0.4 (57%) Ground Duels Won 1.1 (44%) Accurate Crosses 0.2 (17%) Accurate Long Balls 0.8 (69%)

PSG are ready to cash in on Asensio, who earns a purported £288,000 per week in the French capital. A move to the Premier League could be next up for the versatile attacker, while returning to La Liga with Real Sociedad or Real Betis is also possible as he looks to reignite his career.

Newcastle and Aston Villa Ready To Battle For Asensio

The Spaniard has held talks with two Premier League top-four hopefuls

Asensio is open to leaving PSG to get his career back on track, and he's reportedly held talks with Newcastle and Villa about a potential move. The Parisians are after around €25-€30 million (£20.7-24.9 million) for the forward, who claims Zinedine Zidane once compared his left foot to eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

The Magpies and the Villans prefer to strike a loan deal for the former Mallorca youngster rather than pay a fee for a player who is out of favour. His focus is getting more minutes under his belt and his versatility - able to play on the wing, in attacking midfield and even up top, could help Unai Emery and Eddie Howe's top four ambitions.

Emery is particularly looking to freshen up his forward line this month. Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen is also a target, and he's keen on moving to Villa Park according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Arsenal are also staying informed on Asensio's situation, and Mikel Arteta is expected to dip into the market for a new attacker.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/01/2025.