Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in discussing a swap deal involving Jacob Ramsey and Giovani Lo Celso, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League rivals are yet to advance in negotiations over a high-profile part exchange but have considered the possibility of reaching an agreement before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

A highly-rated graduate from the Villans' youth system, Ramsey is valued at around £45million by the Midlands outfit this summer.

The 23-year-old is a long-term target for Spurs, who are looking to bring in a new creative midfielder ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s second season in charge.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will be reluctant to lose Ramsey after Douglas Luiz’s exit to Juventus, so Unai Emery’s side are likely to demand a deal involving cash and Lo Celso to let their academy product go.

After successfully navigating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, Villa are under no pressure to sell any of their big names this summer as they now look focused on bringing in fresh faces ahead of their debut Champions League campaign.

Ramsey Negotiations Yet to Advance

Premier League rivals interested in high-profile swap deal

Romano, speaking on his Playback live show, has revealed that negotiations for a Ramsey-Lo Celso swap deal are yet to advance, despite both Aston Villa and Tottenham showing interest:

“The interest of Tottenham and Aston Villa in discussing a deal between Jacob Ramsey and Lo Celso is true, but that the negotiation is advanced or close is not true, at the moment.”

If he were to join Villa this summer, Lo Celso would reunite with Emery for the third time in his career as the pair have enjoyed successful stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal previously.

The 28-year-old struggled for game time under Postecoglou last season, playing just 645 minutes of competitive football, scoring two goals and assisting two.

Ramsey, meanwhile, endured an injury-hit campaign in 2023/24. The talented midfielder made just 16 appearances for Villa in the Premier League last season as he ended his season prematurely with a toe problem.

Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,068

Spurs’ interest in Ramsey is reportedly driven by their technical director Johan Lange, who worked for the Villa Park outfit before joining Tottenham last year.

Tottenham in Race to Sign Toney

Marksman is firmly on Postecoglou's radar

Tottenham and West Ham United are the only two clubs remaining in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to the Sun.

The two Premier League rivals are expected to step up their efforts to sign the England international this summer, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly ruled out a move for the 28-year-old.

Valued by Brentford at around £50million, Toney is expected to depart the club this summer after helping the Bees secure another season in the top flight.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-07-24.