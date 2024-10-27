Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both expressed their interest in FC Nantes defender Nathan Zeze, per a report from TBR Football, though they will have to go up against Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea in the battle for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Zeze broke into Nantes’ first team in the 2023/24 season, playing a total of 1,022 minutes, and has already become a mainstay in the Ligue 1 side this season, having already made six starts, totalling 540 minutes.

With an impressive defensive display in their 1-1 draw against Nice last weekend, in which he made six successful tackles – the second-highest made by any player in a French league game this season – there is little wonder why the 6-foot-3 centreback has attracted so much attention from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Villa and Wolves Interested in Zeze

Zeze’s name has been making the rounds in Ligue 1 as one of the most highly-touted centre-backs, with him dubbed as one of the ‘most interesting’ Nantes academy players since Quentin Merlin, who, after 68 first team appearances with the Canaries, earned a move to Marseille.

Furthermore, he is one of many in the 'incredible' talent pool of French-born centre-backs born in 2005, joining the likes of Manchester United defender Lenny Yoro and El Chadaille Bitshiabu, who is currently part of the setup with RB Leipzig.

According to TBR's report, Villa's level of pursuit of the teenager is thought to be dependent on how well Tyrone Mings performs when he returns to action, having been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in the Villains' first game of the 2023/24 season.

For Wolves, though, they have still yet to sign a replacement for the departed Max Killman after his switch to East London club West Ham over the summer, and have so far struggled to keep out the opposition, having conceded a league-high 25 goals.

It was reported earlier this summer that the Hammers had lodged a £17 million bid for the defender, though Nantes were then reluctant to budge from their valuation of €30 million.

Now with this surge in interest from clubs in and around Europe, including Liverpool, who see him as a potential replacement to club captain Virgil van Dijk with the uncertainty surrounding his future, and Arsenal, who are also in the mix, the Ligue 1 side could entertain a bidding war that goes beyond their valuation for one of their most prized assets.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com - accurate as of 26/10/2024.