Aston Villa are in talks over signing Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler ahead of a summer move, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Guler is undoubtedly one of the most exciting youngsters in world football and was previously described as a 'generational talent' by GIVEMESPORT correspondent Dean Jones. The Turkish talent has shown his immense potential in spells during his time at Real Madrid, but the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe often steal the limelight.

Madrid's star-studded squad has made it difficult for Guler to cement a regular place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, and as a result, a move in the summer transfer window could be valuable for his career. Aston Villa have ambitions to be competing in Europe regularly and winning trophies, and the addition of Guler would certainly help their efforts.

Aston Villa in Talks to Sign Arda Guler

Monchi has confirmed Villa's interest

According to a report from Fichajes, Aston Villa are in talks to sign Real Madrid youngster Guler ahead of the summer transfer window. It's understood that the Spanish giants do want to keep Guler and consider him an important player for the future. Villa see Guler as an ideal option, with Unai Emery looking to bring in young talents from around the world.

Guler was given a start in Real Madrid's last game against Leganes, which shows how much Ancelotti values him as a player. Speaking to the media during the international break, Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi has confirmed that the Midlands club do have an interest in signing Guler...

“I know him well because he is a player that every sporting director has followed during his time in Turkey. He is a player who fulfilled a series of requirements and who could be attractive for Aston Villa because we were looking for that position."

It's no surprise that a club like Villa are going to be interested in securing the signature of Guler, but convincing him to move to Villa Park and tempting Madrid into a sale is another story. If Guler does become available in the January transfer window, it's going to be a competitive race to sign him.

