Aston Villa, led heavily by Unai Emery, are ‘pushing very strongly’ for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The blistering 24-year-old has garnered interest from other clubs, too, notably from the Middle East-based side Al-Nassr.

Aston Villa transfer news – Moussa Diaby

Villa’s return to European action next term, the Spanish tactician Emery has entered the market keen to bolster his squad.

90min report that the Midlands-based outfit have tabled a £43m offer for the in-demand France international after being snubbed first time around.

The same report claimed that Leverkusen value Diaby at £51m, meaning their first bid of £30m was way off the mark.

Since however, French outlet RMC Sport has stated the two clubs have almost reached an agreement for the highly rated wingers as Emery has identified the Frenchman, once labelled as "dangerous" by an opponent, as his top priority.

And it’s understandable why.

Last season alone, he completed 4.04 progressive carries, recorded 0.33 goals and registered 1.22 shots on target per 90, per Fbref, and boasted Leverkusen’s third-highest average match rating - provided by WhoScored - over the course of last season with 7.06.

Luckily for the Villa Park faithful, Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT of Diaby’s desire to move to the Premier League and now Jones has insisted Villa are ‘pushing very strongly’ to secure his services.

What has Dean Jones say about Aston Villa and Moussa Diaby?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “Aston Villa are pushing very strongly to tie up Moussa Diaby, and Emery himself is directing the club to try to get it tied up I am told. It is a really interesting case because this is a player who is only 24, has a handful of top European clubs to choose from, yet is being enticed by the big Saudi offer.

“It’s Al-Nassr involved here so of course the big pull that he’s finding hard to ignore is not only the moment but the fact he would be playing in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“That Ronaldo factor could cost Villa the chance to sign a player that would be such a good fit for them. They are not giving up and we can see how serious they are from their €50m offer recently.

“One thing that is really noticeable around Saudi Arabia right now is how most of their money is being directed towards players and no the selling clubs. It’s really interesting that while players are getting massive paydays, we are not even close to being blown away by the transfer fees.

“So maybe that is something that ends up benefitting Villa – certainly it might be more tempting to Bayer Leverkusen. If the German club are going to hold out for €60m then there will be reservations about Al-Nassr paying it. The deals to Saudi Pro League just haven’t been as high as that and part of that, I’m told, is that there is a degree of reluctance to send money into the European game beyond what is totally necessary. So that’s why the fees are not extortionate and why they aren’t paying way over the odds.”

Read All The Latest Transfer News, Gossip And Done Deals Here

What’s next for Aston Villa?

Villa have superbly navigated through the toughness of the summer window by signing former Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and the highly rated Pau Torres.

However, as alluded to, Emery and his backroom staff will look to make plenty of more additions in order to deal with their tightly packed schedule on the horizon.

With the Diaby talks as rife as ever, he is not the only attack-minded target on their shopping list.

Barcelona ace Ferran Torres has been mooted to link up with his compatriot at Villa and Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is ‘definite interest’ from Villa’s side in the former Manchester City star.

Out of nowhere, former Chelsea loanee João Félix is also on the club’s radar, with reports even claiming the Premier League outfit were ‘leading the race’, despite the links to Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Emery-led Villa were one of the Premier League’s surprise packages in 2022/23, but the competition for European places will be higher than ever with both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur looking to regain their credibility as part of the top flight’s traditional elite clubs.