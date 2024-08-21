Highlights Aston Villa has beaten Arsenal in their last two games, but Arsenal won the four previous meetings.

Aston Villa won 1-0 and 2-0 in 2023/24 to thwart Arsenal's Premier League title charge.

Odds point towards a narrow Arsenal victory in an entertaining clash at Villa Park.

Aston Villa take on Arsenal in what looks to be a mouthwatering Premier League clash at Villa Park. Villa's double over Arsenal was hugely influential in preventing the London club winning their first Premier League title in 20 years, but in the 20 plus years between 1999 and 2020, Villa beat Arsenal just three times in the Premier League.

After beating the Gunners in 1998, Villa had to wait until late 2008 until they did it again. Last season felt like a change of the guard between the two sides, despite Arsenal's higher league placing in second position. Former Arsenal boss and current Villa head coach Unai Emery will be looking to continue that dominance when the two face off in gameweek two of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Ason Villa vs. Arsenal: Match Information When August 24th, 2024 Where Villa Park Time 5:30pm BST TV Sky Sports

Outcome

Both teams started their seasons with wins

Both Aston Villa and Arsenal had similar opening weekend performances, dominating West Ham and Wolves for long periods without putting the game to bed until relatively late on in both games. In the end, both sides were deserved winners. This is an early meeting of two of last season's top four sides. Having failed to score against Villa last season, Arsenal will very much be looking to get a positive result against their fellow Champions League competitors.

Outcome odds (via Bet365) Aston Villa win 10/3 Arsenal win 3/4 Draw 14/5

Over / Under

There are usually goals in this match

There hasn't been a 0-0 in this fixture since November 2012, when Mikel Arteta was playing alongside Santi Cazorla in the Arsenal midfield. The last six games between the two clubs have produced 17 goals, at an average of 2.8 goals per game, but given the early stage of the season that these two are playing against each other and how Villa beat Arsenal last season, there's an argument to say this will be a tight, cagey affair, with perhaps just the one goal in it, but Paddy Power are offering 7/2 for under 1.5 goals. Purists and neutrals will be encouraged to see shorter odds on there being more than 3.5 goals, but this fixture last season was decided by a single John McGinn goal in the opening stages of the contest.

Over / Under odds (via Paddy Power) Under 1.5 7/2 Over 3.5 7/4

Goalscorers

Saka, Martinelli and Watkins all favourably tipped

Whereas John McGinn scored Villa's home winner against Arsenal last season, the 2-0 away win at the Emirates was courtesy of goals in the last 10 minutes by Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins. Unsurprisingly, Bukayo Saka is one of the shortest odds to score in the game at 21/10, with Arsenal players generally have shorter odds to get on the sheet than their opponents, despite not beating Villa at Villa Park since the season before last by four goals to two, with Saka, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli among the goals that day.

Goalscorer odds (via Paddy Power) Bukayo Saka 21/10 Kai Havertz 21/10 Gabriel Martinelli 12/5 Ollie Watkins 23/10 Jhon Duran 15/4 John McGinn 8/1

Prediction

Arsenal to sneak it

Aston Villa have come on leaps and bounds under Unai Emery and the club will be looking to further consolidate their position in the Premier League this season, but for Arsenal, they will be asking themselves if they can't win the title this year, then when.

If Aston Villa fail to win this game they can still go on to have a good season, but if Arsenal do not take the three points, even at this early stage of the season, there will be question marks around their credentials to take the title to the Emirates. It could prove to be a close game, but Arsenal to prevail by a goal to nil.

