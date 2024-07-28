Highlights Villa boss Unai Emery is keen on signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is now pushing hard to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, GIVEMESPORT sources understand.

After losing Moussa Diaby earlier in the summer transfer window, Villa could focus on bringing in an additional forward player ahead of the 2024/2025 season. Felix has been identified as a possible option for the Midlands club, with Emery pushing to make a deal happen.

It won't be an easy deal to do considering the finances involved, and we could see another exit at Villa Park in order to fund a potential transfer. Jhon Duran has been linked with a departure this summer,

Unai Emery Behind Joao Felix Move

Villa willing to pay around £51m

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Villa boss Emery is pushing hard to bring Felix back to the Premier League this summer. The Spanish manager will know Felix well from his time spent as manager of Villarreal in La Liga, and the Villans are actively looking to sign Felix after losing Diaby.

It's understood that Atletico are hoping to offload Felix on a permanent, rather than a loan, while Barcelona are also interested in the Portuguese attacker. The Catalan giants will struggle to be able to acquire the signature of Felix unless they are able to sign him on loan.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Villa would be willing to pay up to €60m (£51m) for Felix, which is the bulk of the fee they received from Al-Ittihad for Diaby. If Atletico are going to charge anything higher than the fee Villa are willing to pay, then they are likely to be forced to offload Jhon Duran to fund the move.

The feeling is that Atletico's price tag for Felix has dropped compared to 12 months ago, while Barcelona also have alternative targets lined up in the attacking positions. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is believed to be the dream target for Barcelona, with Deco and Joan Laporta dreaming of seeing the young star and Lamine Yamal on either wing.

Jhon Duran Linked With West Ham Move

Villa could receive a hefty fee

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United have made a move to sign Villa striker Duran, offering around £32m plus young talent Lewis Orford. The Colombian forward has struggled to break into the Villa starting XI regularly under Emery, so receiving a hefty fee could be beneficial.

Ollie Watkins played a key role in helping Villa qualify for Champions League football last season, meaning it was difficult for Duran to displace him in the side. If a Duran sale can help the Villans complete a deal to bring Felix to the club, then it could be a good move for all parties involved.

