Aston Villa attempted to hijack Giovani Lo Celso's move to Real Betis at the eleventh hour, but the player ultimately opted to join the La Liga side, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Lo Celso's move to Betis is said to be all but complete, as he nears the exit door at Tottenham after a five-year spell in North London. The Argentine midfielder had become surplus to requirements under Ange Postecoglou, and was thus looking for a way out this summer.

It's understood that Aston Villa were interested in signing the attacking midfielder, and were pushing to complete a deal for him ahead of Betis on deadline day.

Villa Tried to Sign Lo Celso

The player wanted Betis

After starting just four Premier League games for Spurs last season, Lo Celso, described as 'magnificent', was available on the market in this window, with both Spurs and his representatives looking for a solution to his situation.

Ultimately, a return to Spain, and the club he arrived at Tottenham from, presented itself, with a deal only agreed with Betis on deadline day. The prospective arrangement involves the Lillywhites having the option of signing the Spanish side's Johnny Cardoso before other clubs.

However, it's been revealed by transfer guru Romano that Lo Celso was the subject of an intense last-minute pursuit from Aston Villa, with Unai Emery eager to reunite with a player he worked with at Villarreal:

Dendoncker Could Leave Villa

A last minute move for the Belgian is on the cards

In a busy summer at Villa Park, Emery has added the likes of Amadou Onana, Ross Barkely, Ian Maatsen and Jaden Philogene to his ranks. While the Spanish head coach would've liked to acquire a final piece of offensive flair to his ranks with lo Celso, he'll be content with the ensemble he's built.

In terms of further activity in the West Midlands today, midfielder Leander Dendoncker could be set to leave Villa Park in a last minute deal. The Belgian is not deemed part of Emery's plans, and Anderlecht are said to be interested in taking him on a season-long loan.