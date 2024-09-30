Aston Villa face Bayern Munich in the Champions League in a repeat of the 1982 European Cup Final. Villa Park will no doubt be packed to the rafters, as Villa once again compete among Europe's big hitters. Given they regularly reach the latter stages of the competition and have won it six times, most recently in 2020, the German giants are favorites to win this game.

Bayern come into this fixture after a 1-1 draw with last year's Bundesliga title winners Bayer Leverkusen, while Villa also drew away to Ipswich Town in a game they could be forgiven for being distracted in, having one eye on this Champions League encounter.

It promises to be an emotionally charged evening, with this the first time the two have played in a competitive fixture since Villa's famous win in the competition 42 years ago. Particularly so since Gary Shaw, a key part of that Villa side, recently passed away.

Related Aston Villa Star 'Berated' by Unai Emery for What he Did v Ipswich Amadou Onana gave away some sloppy passes vs Ipswich and Unai Emery was not best pleased

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Result Odds

The Germans go into the game as favourites

Bayern are firm favourites to beat Aston Villa according to the bookmakers, as they look to make a serious bid to challenge for this season's Champions League, with the odds of winning this game being 7/10. Villa are somewhat an outside bet to topple Bayern at 10/3. A draw isn't out of the question and is being offered at 3/1.

Bayern dominated the ball in their draw with Leverkusen on Saturday, but were undone with a sucker-punch, when Leverkusen scored with their first attack of the game. Although Manuel Neuer had injury problems earlier in the season, he is back to full fitness. Harry Kane was forced off against Leverkusen with a painful knock to his ankle, but should be fit to play at Villa Park.

Sadly for Villa, influential midfielder John McGinn is set to miss the game with a hamstring problem which he suffered during his side's recent 3-1 win over Wolves. Other than longer-term injuries to Tyrone Mings and Matty Cash, Villa have a full squad to choose from on this big night for the club. So, while it's been some years since Villa played in Europe's elite competition, if they can get off to a good start under the lights at Villa Park, a win for the home side represents good value.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Aston Villa Win 10/3 4.33 +333 Draw 3/1 4.00 +300 Bayern Munich Win 7/10 1.70 -143

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Scoreline

Bookies offer Villa hope in the shape of a draw

According to the bookmakers, the most likely score at 7/1 is a 1-1 draw or a 2-1 away win for Bayern. This is closely followed by Bayern edging a 0-1 away win at 9/1. Those looking to back a Villa winning scoreline could look at a 2-1 home win priced at 12/1. Anyone interested in big outside bets may be drawn to the 125/1 odds on the final score being a pulsating four-four draw.

Bayern are on a great goal-scoring run, not only smashing in an eye-catching nine goals in their last Champions League game with Dinamo Zagreb, but overall scoring 30 goals in seven games so far this season. Villa might not be able to match that kind of strike rate, but they have only failed to score in one game in the league this season, which was their home defeat to Arsenal.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Bayern win 2-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Draw 1-1 7/1 8.00 +700 Bayern win 1-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Bayern win 2-0 9/1 10.00 +900 Bayern win 3-1 10/1 11.00 +1000

With the bookies unequivocally backing Bayern to win and their main goalscorer being a certain Englishman, it's likely that Harry Kane could be among the goals. Due so few encounters between the two sides over the years, this match is an intriguing prospect, despite the odds in the German side's favour.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/100 1.01 -10,000 Under 0.5 16/1 17.00 +1600 Over 1.5 1/8 1.13 -800 Under 1.5 9/2 5.50 +450 Over 2.5 1/2 1.50 -200 Under 2.5 6/4 2.50 +150 Over 3.5 6/5 2.20 +120 Under 3.5 8/13 1.62 -163 Over 4.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Under 4.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 5.5 6/1 7.00 +600 Under 5.5 1/12 1.08 -1200

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Goalscorers

Kane heavily backed to be on the score-sheet, but Duran offers value

Harry Kane has odds of 10/3 to be the first goalscorer of the game. Mathys Tel is priced at 9/2, which is interesting given he hasn't scored yet this season. While Villa's Ollie Watkins - who has four goals in six Premier League games - and Jamal Musiala - who has three goals in five Bundesliga games - are both priced at 7/1.

Ollie Watkins has once again found some goal-scoring form, netting with a header at the weekend at Portman Road against Ipswich. It has been a pretty good start by the England striker. The only time he's really fluffed his lines was in the home defeat to Arsenal, where he missed a golden opportunity to find the net.

Aston Villa Goalscorer Odds vs Bayern Munich Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Ollie Watkins 7/1 7.00 +700 2/1 3.00 +200 Jhon Duran 15/2 8.50 +750 9/4 3.25 +225 Morgan Rogers 10/1 11.00 +1000 3/1 4.00 +300 Leon Bailey 12/1 13.00 +1200 4/1 5.00 +400 Jacob Ramsey 14/1 15.00 +1400 4/1 5.00 +400

Jhon Duran has developed a very useful habit of coming off of the bench to score vital goals for Aston Villa. The 20-year-old striker has five goals in all competitions this season and is good value at 9/4 to score at any time.

Bayern Munich Goalscorer Odds vs Aston Villa Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Harry Kane 10/3 4.33 +333 5/6 1.83 -120 Mathys Tel 9/2 5.50 +450 5/4 2.25 +125 Jamal Musiala 7/1 8.00 +700 2/1 3.00 +200 Leroy Sane 17/2 9.50 +850 5/2 3.5 +250 Michael Olise 9/1 10.00 +900 3/1 4.00 +300

All Bayern's attacking threats are given odds to suggest they could all score at any time. Leroy Sane's odds of 17/2 as first scorer are more generous as the likelihood is, as per the game with Leverkusen, he will start on the bench.

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Best Bets

Kane to get on the scoresheet yet again in a tight game

This is not a game Villa will approach lightly. As a high profile Champions League game at Villa Park they will be desperate to put on a good performance, but they will be playing a rampant Bayern team who frankly deserved to beat Leverkusen at the weekend. So, this game will be tight and perhaps decided by a single goal, which could be scored by who else but Harry Kane.

Bayern to win (7/10)

Jamal Musiala to score first (7/1)

Jhon Duran to score anytime (9/4)

Under 1.5 goals (9/2)

All odds via SkyBet.