Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are both looking to continue their perfect start in the Champions League this campaign as they go head-to-head at Villa Park. Unai Emery's side secured an impressive 3-0 victory over Young Boys in the opening fixture, while Vincent Kompany's men produced a stunning display. Bayern put nine goals past Dinamo Zagreb and sat in first place before the second round of matches began.

This is the kind of night the Villa fans will have been dreaming of for many years as they face one of the European giants in the biggest club competition in world football. GIVEMESPORT has already made predictions for the Champions League clash - here's how both teams could line up.

Aston Villa Team News

John McGinn is out

John McGinn recently picked up a hamstring injury, and according to reports, it's 'worse than initially feared'. The Scottish midfielder won't be fit enough to face Bayern at Villa Park on Wednesday, and he's also set to miss the next round of international fixtures with his country.

Matty Cash also missed Villa's previous fixture in the Premier League against Leicester City. The Polish international has also started twice for the Villans in England's top flight this term, playing a total of 96 minutes.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Boubacar Kamara Knee 26/10/2024 John McGinn Thigh 19/10/2024 Tyrone Mings Knee 19/10/2024 Matty Cash Thigh 02/10/2024

Unai Emery on Aston Villa's injury problems

Emery has recently confirmed that Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are training with the first team, but they won't be available to face Bayern. The Spanish manager also adds that Cash has returned to training, but again, the Champions League clash will come to soon for him.

“Matty’s started training with us but for tomorrow he’s not ready to even play one minute. He’s not going to be available for tomorrow. Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are training with us but they are not going to play tomorrow."

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI

Carlos could be dropped

Diego Carlos was recently criticised for his performance against Leicester, with former striker Stan Collymore claiming that he has become an 'issue' for the Midlands outfit. Lamare Bogarde started at right-back against Young Boys last time out in the Champions League, with Ezri Konsa slotted in at centre-back.

The Villans looked fluid in attack against the Foxes, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see minimal changes in attack from Emery.

Expected Starting XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.

Expected Substitutes Bench: Zych (GK), Gauci (GK), Swinkels (DEF), Carlos (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Nedeljkovic (DEF), Buendia (MID), Barkley (MID), Philogene (FWD), Young (FWD), Duran (FWD).

Bayern Munich Team News

Harry Kane travels with the squad

Bayern will be without the injured trio of Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, and Sacha Boey. All three players missed Vincent Kompany's side's previous game against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Star striker Harry Kane was forced off against Leverkusen after picking up a knock, and Kompany will be hoping he can recover in time.

Kompany on Bayern's injury problems

Kompany has spoken about the possible injury to Kane, but the Belgian manager has confirmed that he has travelled with the squad for the game against Villa. The Bayern boss hopes that he will be fit enough to feature.

“Harry trained today, and things went well. But we need to wait and see till tomorrow and be sure things stay like that. Then we can calmly make the right decision. Hopefully everything stays fine."

Bayern's Predicted Starting XI

Kane to start

Despite his injury, there's a good chance Kompany will be looking to rely on Kane in attack considering his performances this season. Michael Olise has been a revelation on the right-hand side, so we could see him keep his place.

The Bundesliga outfit are likely to have plenty of firepower waiting on the bench due to the strength of their squad depth.

Expected Starting XI (4-2-3-1 ): Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Expected Substitutes Bench: Ulreich (GK), Laimer (DEF), Dier (DEF), Goretzka (MID), Palhinha (MID), Muller (MID), Sane (FWD), Tel (FWD), Coman (FWD).

All injury statistics as per Premier Injuries - correct as of 01/10/2024