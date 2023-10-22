Highlights Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore's future at Villa Park is uncertain.

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore may not have a future at Villa Park, as Sunday People Chief Sports Writer Neil Moxley provides GIVEMESPORT with a verdict on his role under Unai Emery.

The Villans attacker was recalled from a loan spell abroad mid-way through last season but has found game time limited throughout the new campaign.

Traore has enjoyed varying spells under different managers in the West Midlands but may have found himself left behind following the club’s recent success. With the winter transfer window drawing closer, he could seek a move away from the second city.

Traore’s story at Aston Villa so far

Aston Villa secured the signing of Traore in September 2020, having just scraped their survival in the Premier League the previous season. The former Chelsea winger arrived from Ligue 1 giants Lyon in a deal worth £19m, having impressed during his time in France.

Traore’s signing was one of several additions during the 2020-21 season, including the signings of Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash and Emiliano Martinez. Lyon retained a 15% sell-on clause for the Burkina Faso international on any future sales from Villa.

Traore enjoyed a successful first season at Villa Park, registering 15 goal contributions in 38 appearances, as the Villans finished 11th in the Premier League. Despite this, the 2011 U17 Africa Cup of Nations winner found himself phased out over the following seasons, with Dean Smith’s sacking followed by Steven Gerrard’s appointment, who barely utilised the winger.

His lack of appearances led to a loan move to Istanbul Basaksehir last term to try and get regular minutes under his belt. However, Traore was recalled to Villa Park by Emery during the winter transfer window after Villa failed to secure a wide man in January.

The Bobo-Dioulasso-born star scored a memorable winner in the Villans’ 2-1 victory at Leicester City in April before bagging in a 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest a few days later, helping secure the club’s seventh-placed finish and subsequent qualification for the Europa Conference League. However, appearances this term have been hard to come by, despite the Villans' bloated fixture list, given their continental commitments.

Similarly, Moxley has told GIVEMESPORT that Leander Dendoncker and Youri Tielemans are in challenging positions at Villa Park, having struggled to earn regular minutes this term. Therefore, Traore may consider his future heading into the winter transfer market.

Bertrand Traore - season-by-season Aston Villa stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 38 8 7 1 2021-22 10 0 0 0 2022-23 8 2 0 1 2023-24 2 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Moxley believes that Traore has “got something” but is unconvinced Villa will “harness it.” The journalist can’t see the winger having a future for the West Midlands outfit due to his lack of playing time. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Traore was a bit part player under Gerrard and the latter stages of Smith's reign. I don't see him featuring because he's not pushed front and centre by Emery. I don't see him featuring much, to be honest with you. It’s difficult to know which position on the pitch he would play in. Is he wide in a four or a three? He's got something, but as to whether or not Villa will harness it, I just don't know. Emery hasn’t played him too much. So, I don't see him having any future there.”

Aston Villa transfer news

During the summer transfer window, Turkish outlet Aksam claimed that newly promoted Super Lig side Samsunspor were exploring the possibility of signing Traore. However, no deal was struck, and the winger remains at Villa Park, struggling to gain minutes to attract suitors to his services.

Meanwhile, sources in Spain have claimed that Tielemans is the subject of transfer interest from Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old is frustrated at his lack of opportunities and could seek a move away during the winter transfer window. However, the Belgium international has over two months to prove to Emery why he deserves a place in his starting XI and a chance to become one of the club’s leading players.

Meanwhile, Il Romanista claims that Roma’s sporting director, Tiago Pinto, is considering a move for Villa left-back Lucas Digne. The Roman giants want to sign the Frenchman to replace Leonardo Spinazzola. Digne enjoyed a short spell in the Italian capital on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before moving on to La Liga giants Barcelona.

And the future of Dendoncker must be a consideration heading into January. The Belgium international has hardly had a sniff during the campaign. He could explore a move away from the West Midlands, having been local to the area following his signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018.

