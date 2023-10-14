Highlights Aston Villa's academy has produced some impressive young players who have the potential to make a big impact in the first team.

Unai Emery could unleash some of Villa's most exciting talents over the course of this season.

A "cold as ice" young striker and an "incredible" centre-back are among the club's best prospects.

Following their return to the Premier League, Aston Villa's recruitment has been pretty spot-on. They've signed some seriously impressive talents and are currently reaping the rewards.

The likes of Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Emi Martinez have all been signed in the last few years and had strong impacts on the first team. Villa aren't just buying quality players, though, they're also producing them. Their academy currently has some incredible names just waiting to break through into the side, so we decided to rank the best five by their potential in the first team.

Rory Wilson

At just 17 years old, Rory Wilson has already emerged as a serious prospect, and he scores for fun. The forward bagged 15 goals in 20 appearances in the youth ranks last year. He's looked at as a potential long-term fixture for the senior team down the line as their leading striker which goes to show just how highly he's thought of at Villa.

This season so far, he's scored a ridiculous 11 goals in seven appearances, and it seems like it will only be a matter of time before he's tearing Premier League defences apart. Natural goalscorers aren't that easy to come by, so for Villa to have one slowly growing in their youth ranks is an exciting prospect for the club, and hopefully, he'll earn a chance in the senior team in the near future.

Kadan Young

Having impressed in a pre-season tour with Villa last summer, Kadan Young is said to be rated quite highly by the club and has been included in numerous matchday squads for the senior team by Emery so far. Back in January, he signed a long-term deal with the Villans, indicating their interest in keeping him with the team for the foreseeable future, so don't be too surprised if he emerges as a prospect in the first team soon.

The winger has already represented England at two different youth levels, turning out for both the U16s and U17s so far. Expect to see him earn more caps in the future. Things are shaping up to be quite promising for him going forward.

Omari Kellyman

After a sublime year last season, Omari Kellyman has emerged as one of Villa's brightest young names and his future looks destined to be in the top flight among the side's first-team. Having scored five goals and created five assists last year, he's taken his game to a whole other level this campaign.

In just four appearances so far, the attacking midfielder has five goals, including one in the Football League Trophy. Despite only arriving from Derby County a couple of years ago, Kellyman is already considered one of the best prospects at Villa, and it's easy to see why he's currently being held in such high regard. Having represented Northern Ireland at both U17 and U18 levels, he switched allegiances this year and played for England's U19s. It remains to be seen where his national alliances will lie when he plays senior international football, but regardless, he's almost certainly going to be a key figure wherever he goes.

James Wright

The fact that Ollie Watkins has spent time working closely with James Wright shows you just how much Villa value their young goalkeeper. He's worked with the club's star striker on shooting practice numerous times so far and that experience of learning with one of the Premier League's best attackers will be vital for his growth.

Wright is also learning underneath Martinez and Robin Olsen, two solid keepers who have had fantastic careers. Villa wouldn't be dedicating so much time to the shotstopper if they didn't rate him as highly as they clearly do. It's an encouraging sign for Wright, who they snapped up from Manchester City in 2021, and it seems there will be a path into the first team in the future if he's up to the task. He almost certainly will be too.

The youngster has been included on the bench for the senior team already as well, with Emery clearly holding him in high regard. With Martinez and Olsen both on the wrong side of 30, opportunities in the side will be there for Wright in the near future, he's just got to make the most of it, and we're fairly certain that's exactly what he'll do.

Kerr Smith

There are few young defenders in football who are rated quite as highly as Kerr Smith. Signed from Dundee United last summer, the move was regarded as a major coup for Villa, with numerous top clubs interested in the centre-back at the time. He has all the tools to be a serious player in the Premier League as he matures, and it will only be a matter of time before he does so.

In the youth ranks, he's already come up against some incredible talent, including Leeds United's £36m man Georginio Rutter, but did a fantastic job against the Frenchman and proved he could stand toe-to-toe with players of that ilk. Smith made 10 appearances for the Dundee senior team before his move to England and was dubbed "incredible" by his veteran teammate Mark Connolly, so he already has experience in senior football and did enough to encourage Villa to sign him. With eight appearances for the Scotland U19 side too, he's shining on all fronts, and it's not hard to imagine a future with him sat in the heart of Villa's defence.

There are plenty of other top prospects within Villa's academy right now that could have easily been included in this list, but for our money, these are the five we'd bet on to have the most success within the first team in the future. Nothing is guaranteed in football, so watching how each of these promising stars progress will be interesting, to say the least, and hopefully, we'll get to watch them performing on the big stage for Villa somewhere down the line. Check out the table below of all five prospects we think have the most potential to break into Aston Villa's first team in the future.