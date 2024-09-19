Key Takeaways Aston Villa have had some legendary midfield players turn out for the club over the years.

The likes of Gareth Barry and Stiliyan Petrov played an instrumental role in the Villans' success during the 2000s.

John McGinn is the only current Aston Villa star to make the greatest midfielders list.

Aston Villa are one of the most storied clubs in the English game. Throughout the years, a wide array of players have turned out at Villa Park in the Villans' fabled claret and blue, from the folklore-writing titans of the early 1980s to the mavericks of the modern day. Such is the star-studded history of Villa that narrowing down their greatest ever players overall would be nigh-on impossible. So, in light of that, here are the nine greatest midfielders in Aston Villa's history.

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. Different lists on the same topic can have different entries, dependent on what the criteria for being on those lists are. For this list, entrants were chosen based on.

Overall impact at the club

Honours won

Appearances and longevity

Fan opinion

The 9 Best Midfielders in Aston Villa's History Rank Player Years Appearances Goals Honours 1. Gordon Cowans 1976-1985, 1988-1991, 1993-1994 474 57 Football League Cup (1976-77)

Football League First Division (1980-81)

European Cup (1981-82)

European Super Cup (1982) 2. Dennis Mortimer 1975-1985 370 33 Football League Cup (1976-77)

Football League First Division (1980-81)

European Cup (1981-82)

European Super Cup (1982) 3. Gareth Barry 1998-2009 439 52 UEFA Intertoto Cup (2001) 4. John McGinn 2018- 241+ 26+ Championship Play-Offs (2019) 5. Des Bremner 1979-1984 213 10 Football League First Division (1980-81)

European Cup (1981-82)

European Super Cup (1982) 6. Jack Grealish 2012-2021 213 32 Championship Play-Offs (2019)

FA Cup Runner-Up (2014-15)

EFL Cup Runner-Up (2019-20) 7. David Platt 1988-1991 117 47 PFA Team of the Year (1989-90)

PFA Players' Player of the Year (1989-90) 8. James Milner 2005-2006 (loan), 2008-2010 126 22 Football League Cup Runner-up (2009-10) 9. Stiliyan Petrov 2006-2013 219 12 Football League Cup Runner-up (2009-10)

9 Stiliyan Petrov

2006-2013

Arriving at Villa Park from a trophy-laden stint with Celtic in the mid-2000s, Bulgarian international Petrov had a shaky start to his Villa career, struggling for consistent form in his first couple of seasons.

The 2008-09 season, however, saw Petrov return to his best on a regular basis. The next year, after captain Martin Laursen's retirement, Petrov was handed the captain's armband, leading the Villans to a League Cup final and FA Cup semi-final in his first season as skipper, while also securing a sixth-place finish in the league.

Petrov's strong form would continue until his career was forced into a halt when, in 2013, the midfielder was diagnosed with leukemia. An already popular player, the Villa faithful rallied even further behind Petrov in light of his illness against which he battled and, thankfully, won. Upon recovery, he went on to serve as a coach with the club at which he had become an icon.

8 James Milner

2005-2006, 2008-2010

Now, James Milner is known for his versatility and longevity. While the latter could never have shown during his time at Villa, given he was still in his early 20s when he moved, the former was most certainly apparent. Milner was deployed in wide and central areas during his time in the Midlands, even making an appearance at left-back, a defensive position he would come to know more in time.

Emerging as a bright winger from the Leeds academy, Milner moved to Newcastle United after Leeds' financial troubles, initially joining Villa on loan in 2005. Villa were keen to sign Milner permanently, which they eventually would two years after his loan.

Having played predominantly as a right-sided midfielder, notching six goals and 14 assists from that position, Milner moved into a central role after the departure of Gareth Barry, his quality never dropping and eventually earning him a move to Manchester City.

7 David Platt

1988-1991

Having established himself as a goal-scoring midfielder at Crewe Alexandra, the club he joined after departing Manchester United in his youth, David Platt joined Aston Villa at the age of 22.

It did not take long for England manager Bryan Robson to be captivated by the young number 10's mesmeric abilities and it was his performances with Villa that first drew him into the Three Lions fold. Such was Platt's quality that, in the 1989-90 season, he was named the PFA Players' Player of the Year, also being named in PFA's Team of the Year.

A silky attacking midfielder (who made a famous cameo in Villa's goal against Arsenal in the 1990-91 season after an injury to Peter Spink), Platt scored 47 goals in just 117 games before leaving England entirely, moving to Bari after a final season with Villa that was ultimately disappointing, the Villans finishing just 17th in the league.

Platt would eventually return to England after several years abroad, though would never play for Villa again. Despite that, his mark had most certainly been made.

6 Jack Grealish

2012-2021

A player whose form with Aston Villa was so good, it led to him becoming the first English £100 million footballer upon his eventual departure.

Coming through the Villa youth academy, Grealish truly broke into the side after spending the 2013-14 season on loan with Notts County. Though predominantly a winger, he played the majority of his games for Villa as a number 10, having been deployed there 106 times and just 78 times as a left winger.

Truly hitting his stride under Dean Smith, Grealish was integral to the Villa side that got promoted from the Championship in 2019. He spent a further two years with the Midlands outfit, helping to re-establish them as a Premier League side before departing for Manchester City in his big-money move.

Though still playing, and still only in his twenties at that, it can not be said that Grealish is anything less than a modern-day Aston Villa legend.

5 Des Bremner

1979-1984

Making the move from Hibernian to Villa in the late 70s, Des Bremner settled into life with the Villans with ease. In his second season at the club, the tough-tackling midfielder helped guide them to the First Division title, Villa's first in 71 years.

Bremner remained a constant in Villa's 11 for as long as he was at the club. He was one of the three midfielders to start in the 1982 European Cup final, a game that saw Aston Villa famously beat Bayern Munich 1-0.

Although his tenure with the Midlands club was not quite as long as some other entrants on this list, Bremner had an undeniable presence in the team throughout his time there. Though only there for five years, the Scotland international still made over 200 appearances for the team.

4 John McGinn

2018-

"Super" John McGinn is, as his nickname would suggest, adored by Villa fans and has been for some time. Similar to Bremner four decades prior, McGinn made the move to Villa from Hibs in 2018. Then a Championship club, McGinn was ever-present for the Villans as they secured promotion, going on to help the club remain in the Premier League and inheriting the captain's armband in 2022.

With the incoming of Unai Emery, everything changed for McGinn and Villa as a whole. The Scotland midfielder has been consistently dependent for the Spaniard, who saw no reason, rightly so, to replace McGinn as the team's skipper.

With over 200 appearances to his name, McGinn continues to bolster his Aston Villa reputation. In the 2024-2025 season, he became the first man to captain Villa in the Champions League for over 40 years as Emery looks to establish the Villans in Europe once again.

3 Gareth Barry

1998-2009

The Premier League's most-capped player, of Gareth Barry's 653 appearances in the English top flight, 365 of them came in the claret and blue of Aston Villa.

Joining Villa from Brighton in his youth career, Barry spent just one year with the academy before making his senior debut for the club in 1998. Three years later, he was part of the side that beat FC Basel 5-2 in the 2001 Intertoto Cup final, by then having established himself in the heart of the team.

Talks of a testimonial game for Barry emerged when he was just 26 years old. Though nothing came of the rumours, it was a testament to just how many games the midfielder had played in for Villa by that point.

Barry eventually rose to captaincy, but relationships were soured when, in 2008, he publicly criticised manager Martin O'Neill for both making little to no attempts at keeping him at Villa Park, while also wanting to depart for Liverpool in pursuit of Champions League football.

The midfielder eventually joined Manchester City in 2009 and would go on to play in Europe. Regardless of how his time at Villa ended, it can not be said that he is not one of the best to ever play in their midfield.

2 Dennis Mortimer

1975-1985

To this day, Mortimer is fondly remembered by Villa fans as one of their best midfielders, making just shy of 400 appearances in a decade of service to the club. A member of the Villa team that won the First Division title in 1981, his best moment for the Villans undoubtedly came in 1982.

He, like Bremner, was part of the team that beat Bayern to be crowned champions of Europe, an achievement that, on its own, would be enough for Mortimer to be thought of as a Villa folk hero. What has bolstered his reputation, though, was the consistently good performances that he put in for the Midlands side, before departing for Brighton and Hove Albion in the mid-1980s.

1 Gordon Cowans

1976-1985, 1988-1991, 1993-1994

The third member of Aston Villa's Europe-conquering midfield, and perhaps the most influential. Across three separate spells at the club, Cowans made 474 appearances and notched 57 goals.

A two-footed playmaker, Cowans, who was capped 10 times for England, was a constant for Villa prior to and beyond their European triumph. A double fracture to his leg in 1983 meant that he missed the entirety of the 83-84 season, but he battled back to fitness before departing for Bari in 1985.

The midfielder returned to Villa in 1988, racking up another 100 appearances for the Villans and leaving for Blackburn Rovers in 1991. His final stint at Villa came in 1993, with Cowans spending one last season at Villa Park and leaving for Derby County in 1994.

Few players are as synonymous with a club as Cowans is with Villa. His loyalty and achievements have given him more than enough credit to be named as Villa's best midfielder, and one of their best attack-minded players, in their history.

(Stats taken from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 19/09/24)