Key Takeaways Aston Villa have had a plethora of stunning jerseys in the Premier League era.

Their most recent third jersey was worn on their return to the Champions League.

Villa's home kits in the 1990s also got the perfect blend of simplicity and creativity every time.

Football fashion is an ever-growing industry. Clubs want an extra source of revenue, whilst fans want to don their team's colours everywhere they go to show they are proud to support them. Through the good times and the bad, they will wear their bright, and sometimes bold, strips.

Highlighting this, a trip to Birmingham will show how vocal Aston Villa fans are. They love wearing their famous claret and blue jerseys, which first originated in 1887 after Villa adapted their garish chocolate and sky-blue pallet from the year before. Ever since, it's become synonymous with the club.

As the Villans embark on a new adventure in the Champions League under Unai Emery, we have decided to rank their nine greatest kits in the Premier League era. They have featured in every single campaign bar three, so – over the years – they have produced jerseys which have become iconic in one of the hardest competitions in the world.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly.

what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly. Iconic moments in it - The most important kits have memorable moments.

The most important kits have memorable moments. Players who wore it - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players wearing them.

9 Greatest Aston Villa Kits in the Premier League Ranking Season Kit Used Manufacturer Home/Away/Third 1. 1995/1997 Reebok Home 2. 2000/2001 Diadora Home 3. 2024/2025 Adidas Third 4. 2010/2011 Nike Away 5. 1992/1993 Umbro Home 6. 1992/1993 Umbro Away 7. 2005/2006 Hummel Away 8. 1993/1995 Asics Home 9. 2021/2022 Kappa Away

9 2021/2022 Away Kit

Kappa

The 26th May 1982 is a day forever etched in Aston Villa's history. They beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam to clinch the most prestigious prize in club football – the European Cup. It's the only time they've conquered the continent, so – in the 2021/2022 campaign – they celebrated the 40th anniversary with a stunning away jersey.

On that famous night in the Netherlands, Aston Villa wore their away white jersey, so they replicated it for another campaign in the Premier League. With white and claret working alongside one another throughout, combined with sky blue inside the collar tape, it was one of the best of the season. Furthermore, it was built around the iconic white base worn in 1982 with claret pinstripes on the front, as well as containing a double round neck and contrasted collar. Nostalgia made modern.

8 1993/1995 Home Kit

Asics

Aston Villa were an inconsistent mess from 1993 to 1995. The season before, they finished second and nearly tasted Premier League glory, however – over the next two years – they slowly worsened, finishing 10th and then narrowly avoiding relegation in 18th.

Yet through the inconsistency, their home kit still made fans fall in love with the club. Made by Asics, the blue pinstripes were a distinctive but stunning quirk, whilst – despite being bold – it paired perfectly with the claret base. You can't forget the Muller sponsorship, either, with its prominence providing character to a stunning jersey. Fashion in the 90s was always bold; Villa mastered it to perfection.

7 2005/2006 Away Kit

Hummel

Aston Villa's performances may not have been remarkable during the 2005/06 campaign, but they did manage to claim the bragging rights. The Villans were the only Midlands team to retain their Premier League status, as they avoided relegation at the expense of rivals Birmingham and West Brom.

Throughout the campaign, they wore a stunning yellow away jersey on the road. It was bold and stood out from the crowd, but neat details – including the strips of the sides – provided creativity to an otherwise basic shirt. The wide collar, coupled with the old club badge, gives it a classic sense of 2000s fashion.

6 1992/1993 Away Kit

Umbro

So close yet so far. Aston Villa finished second in the inaugural Premier League, 10 points behind champions Manchester United. With Dean Saunders and Dwight Yorke – one of the greatest strikers in the competition's history – leading the line, Villa were a joy to watch.

Their story was made even more beautiful by the fact they did it in style as well. Their jersey for the road was used from 1990 to 1993. Created by Umbro, you might be mistaken for thinking it was a basic white kit, but it incorporated a faint diamond pattern over the body of their shirt. Coupled with blue and black detailing on the shoulders, Villa were blessed with a stunning jersey.

Related 7 Best Aston Villa Defenders in Premier League History (Ranked) Villa have had some great defenders in their Premier League tenure, we have ranked the best seven to play for the club since 1992.

5 1992/1993 Home Kit

Umbro

While they looked good on the road, Aston Villa also won over the hearts of their fans at Villa Park. Walking out at the iconic ground every couple of weeks, Aston Villa did so in a simply stunning jersey – one that epitomised what 90s fashion and style was all about.

The lacing that replaced the collar was a very popular feature on football shirts during this period. The character it provided took it to another level, whilst it partnered their traditional claret and blue to perfection. Fans now look back vividly at the 'Mita Copiers' sponsorship as well; it may not exist anymore, but its simplicity always appealed to fans.

4 2010/2011 Away Kit

Nike

Stretching back into the modern day, Aston Villa's 2010/11 away kit was an exception during an era of football fashion that failed to impress. It wasn't just them, either; shirts in the early 2010s struggled to get the right mix of creativity and simplicity, leaving most to struggle.

However, going against their grain, Villa got their away jersey just right, as they finished the campaign in ninth. The claret and blue checkered pattern on the side of the strip was a fantastic addition, highlighting the club's history whilst also going for a different base colour. Sponsors can make or break kits, but Villa's 'FxPro' sponsor worked perfectly with the black base. It was a simply stunning effort from Nike.

3 2024/2025 Third Kit

Adidas

Aston Villa returned to the Champions League for the 2024/25 campaign. Under Unai Emery, the Villans became a team to be feared, as Ollie Watkins – arguably one of the best strikers in the world – continued to excel. They continued their form into the start of the 2024/25 campaign, whilst they wore their stunning third kit for their first match back in Europe's most prestigious competition.

This lifestyle-inspired kit boasted a collegiate navy base accented by metallic silver and black detailing. The bold aesthetic was complemented by the iconic Adidas stripes on the shoulders to give it a simple yet effective look. To make it memorable, they also won their first Champions League match 3-0 against Young Boys.

2 2000/2001 Home Kit

Diadora

Aston Villa's home kit for the 2000/01 season is now seen as the perfect trip down nostalgia lane. Designed by Diadora, it would never be worn in the modern day, but it worked perfectly at the time. It had a claret base and blue sleeves, containing the traditions set at the club since its formation.

Meanwhile, the V-neck collar broke up the claret pleasantly, whilst the sponsor provided an unexpected – and very bold – splash of green which would never be seen in most scenarios. The football was not as successful, though, with the Villans finishing eighth, two positions lower than the previous one.

Related 7 Best Aston Villa Strikers in Premier League History (Ranked) Ollie Watkins was one of the best strikers in the Premier League in 2023/24, but is he the best Villa have ever had?

1 1995/1997 Home Kit

Reebok

Finally, Aston Villa's 1995/1997 home kit has been the greatest Premier League jersey in the club's history. Nostalgia can be a weird emotion to have; it grows over time and sometimes makes people think too strongly about the past. That applies to a lot of things, but there is no doubt that their jersey here was stunning in every sense. It is seen as a 'retro classic', with Reebok getting every detail right to impress fans at Villa Park.

The claret and blue were as expected, whilst the wide collar continued the blend of 90s fashion in football. Meanwhile, the 'AST Computer' sponsorship did not stand out from the crowd, allowing the kit to 'do the talking' instead of the name. Under the stewardship of Brian Little, they finished fourth and fifth in back-to-back seasons. Finally, the shirt will forever be remembered as it was worn when they won the 1996 League Cup, beating Leeds United 3-0 at Wembley.