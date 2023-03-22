Aston Villa attacker Emiliano Buendía has put in his best performances as a Villans player over these last couple of months, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 26-year-old hasn't always found it easy at Villa Park since arriving from Norwich City back in 2021, but Jones thinks he's now come to life.

Aston Villa news — Emiliano Buendía

Buendía recently revealed that he wants to return to Argentina one day to play for River Plate. However, for the time being, he's keen to continue plying his trade in Europe.

"I always dreamed of playing football, playing for River, and well, obviously, I never close the door," he recently told ESPN Argentina (via BirminghamLive).

"But nowadays I have my head in Europe and tomorrow we’ll see. I’d be delighted, because it’s the club I’m a fan of, but we’ll see in the future."

As per Sky Sports, Villa signed Buendía in a deal worth up to £38m.

What has Dean Jones said about Emiliano Buendía and Aston Villa?

Jones has praised Buendía for his recent performances but fears Villa could still consider selling him in the near future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Under [Unai] Emery, it's probably some of the best performances we've ever seen of him at Aston Villa. Not everything always comes off for him, but the stuff that does come off is pretty good and I think there's probably still more inside of him they haven't unlocked yet.

"It'll be interesting to see what they do at the end of the season because you either put all your faith in him and believe that this progress is going to continue and that Emery can put his faith in him and that he'll deliver properly next season consistently. Or you have to weigh it up and think, 'Well, he's ended the season well. If this is as good as it gets, should we cash in now and replace him?' "

Should Aston Villa sell Emiliano Buendía?

As long as he continues to perform, then no. As per Transfermarkt, Buendía has scored five goals in the Premier League this season, which is already more than his tally from the last campaign, so that's one area where he's managed to improve.

Over the last year, the former Norwich man has also ranked in the 89th percentile for progressive passes among attacking midfielders and wingers (via FBref).

The above probably doesn't justify his price tag, but Buendía hasn't been a complete disaster at Villa Park.