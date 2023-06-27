Aston Villa are making a decision on whether to go for Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte or Villarreal's Pau Torres, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both players are thought to be on the Villans' radar right now as Unai Emery looks to bring a left-footed central defender to Villa Park this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news — Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres

According to 90min, Villa are interested in Laporte and Torres, with the latter having worked with Emery when the 51-year-old was still at Villarreal.

The outlet states that Laporte could be sold for £40m, while his Spain team-mate has a €50m (£43m) release clause in his contract.

City selling their centre-back for £40m would see them make a loss after they signed him from Athletic Bilbao in a £57m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

During his time at the Etihad, Laporte has won the Premier League title an impressive five times and the Champions League once.

What has Dean Jones said about Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres and Aston Villa?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are choosing between Laporte and Torres.

On their interest in the two Spain internationals, the journalist said: "At the moment, my reading on it at Villa is that Laporte or Pau Torres is the big decision that they're having to make. Clearly, they're looking at left-footed centre-backs at the moment."

Which centre-back should Aston Villa sign, Aymeric Laporte or Pau Torres?

If it is one or the other, which does look to be the case, then the former. The 29-year-old has proven to be an excellent defender in the Premier League.

For example, back in the 2018/19 season, Laporte won 2.2 aerial duels per game, the third-highest average in Pep Guardiola's squad, according to WhoScored.

He also completed the most passes per match (85.6), showing that he is a modern-day centre-half who can play out of defence.

"He's the best left central defender in the world," Guardiola was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News in 2020 after Laporte returned from an injury. "Imagine the best teams in the world lose their best central defender. We miss him a lot because he's a specialist [with his] left foot... He is fast, strong in the air."

Laporte's fitness record is a bit of a concern, but it does not seem to have put Villa off. If they sign the City man and have him available for most matches, he could be some addition to their squad.