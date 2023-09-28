Highlights Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins could be in line for a "big contract" as he is attracting interest from top clubs and has performed impressively since joining the team.

Securing Watkins' future at Aston Villa is crucial for the club's continued progression and to maintain their upward trajectory.

Watkins' current salary at Aston Villa is around £75,000 per week, and any new contract he signs is likely to put him among the highest earners at the club.

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins could be in line for a 'big contract' because of one key reason, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Watkins has been subject to interest from across Europe, but Jones has hinted Aston Villa have to keep him at the club if they wish to continue their upward trajectory.

Aston Villa star man Ollie Watkins - Latest contract news

It's been a mixed start to the season for Aston Villa, who on the back of qualifying for Europe last time around haven't exactly caught the eye so far this term. While their league form has been solid enough, Aston Villa lost their Europa Conference League opener against Legia Warsaw and also crashed out of the League Cup by virtue of a 2-1 defeat at home to Everton.

Two results which have significantly damaged the Villans already slim shot at silverware this season, Unai Emery's side find themselves in a difficult place of managing results alongside growing expectations. That's not to mention a stellar transfer window for the two-time European champions, who welcomed in top talents like Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Nicolo Zaniolo.

However, it's one of the existing Aston Villa stars who is currently catching the headlines, with Watkins reportedly in the midst of contract talks with the West Midlands outfit. It's claimed the striker, who joined the club for £33 million in 2020, is set to be rewarded with a new bumper deal in order to fend off any outside competition for his signature.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Ollie Watkins deserves contract reward for performances at Aston Villa - Dean Jones

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in regard to Watkins' contract talks, journalist Jones admitted the relevant parties were in discussions, while hinting this is a necessary deal for Aston Villa to pull off. Suggesting he could be tempted with a move away from Villa Park, the reliable reporter believes securing Watkins' future is crucial to Aston Villa's continued progression:

“I mean, obviously, if he gets the new deal, he is in for a nice pay rise. And that's just going to be something that Aston Villa have to front up. “He's been linked to a couple of big clubs now and he is being talked about as a potential England call-up in the future. With a tournament coming up, if there are a couple of injuries, he will be in that picture. “So it fits that he's going to want a big contract as part of that and he knows that he would land a bigger contract if he was to get a transfer. But I think it's fine. I think that Aston Villa will accept his standing within the squad right now probably deserves that. I think Watkins has been really impressive since joining from Brentford and he continues to show that he can make the step up.”

How much is Ollie Watkins currently earning at Aston Villa?

Crucial in helping fire Aston Villa to continental football for the first time in a decade, Watkins netted 15 times in 37 Premier League outings last season, while notching up a further six assists in that time too. So far this season, he appears to have picked up where he left off, having picked up six G/A contributions in his 10 matches for Aston Villa.

A key player to Emery's system and Aston Villa's hopes of success, it's likely Watkins will demand a contract which reflects his worth to the club. At the moment, Watkins pockets around £75,000 per week, which currently puts him among the middle earners in the Aston Villa squad.

It's likely any new contract for Watkins will put him towards the top of the Aston Villa salary list, with their highest earners currently bringing in over £100,000 per week. There are 10 players who boast six-figure weekly salaries, with the likes of Tyrone Mings, Diaby and Emiliano Martinez all taking home bigger pay packets than Watkins.

Which clubs have been interested in signing Ollie Watkins?

It was reported last season that Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich were taking an interest in Watkins, following the striker's impressive exploits with Aston Villa. Of course, the German side eventually settled on signing fellow England teammate Harry Kane instead, but it indicates Watkins is on the scouting radar of top clubs across Europe.

And now, it appears Arsenal are the latest big name to show their interest, with a story from Football Transfers claiming talks have taken place with Watkins' agent. There are murmurings that Mikel Arteta wants to add a striker to his roster during the January transfer window, with Watkins considered an ideal candidate.