Highlights Aston Villa have made a €30m proposal to Napoli for Everton target Jesper Lindstrom.

Napoli are considering the offer from the ambitious Premier League side.

Villa could add the attacker to Unai Emery's squad with a deal for Jaden Philogene also agreed.

Aston Villa have taken further steps to sign Napoli winger and Everton target Jesper Lindstrom, according to Il Mattino.

Lindstrom, who arrived in Italy from Eintracht Frankfurt for €30 million last year, endured a difficult debut season in Naples. The Dane started just two Serie A games, failing to register a goal or assist in the league throughout the entire campaign.

Despite this underwhelming 12 months, both Villa and Everton are reportedly interested in bringing the 24-year-old attacking midfielder to the Premier League. According to Italian outlet Il Mattino earlier this week, the Villans 'made a request' for Lindstrom, with the same outlet reporting on Tuesday that a verbal €30m proposal has now been made.

Villa and Everton Battling for Lindstrom

The playmaker had been highly sought after last summer

Developing through the academy at boyhood club Brondby, Lindstrom bust onto the scene in 2019/20, and eventually earned a move to Frankfurt in 2021. Two impressive seasons with die Adler saw him establish himself as one of Europe's hottest prospects, drawing attention from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, the Denmark international eventually completed a blockbuster switch to Napoli, where he has been left frustrated due to limited opportunities on the pitch. Often used on the right-side of the attack or as a false nine by Eintracht, these areas were largely deployed by the likes of Victor Osimhen, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano.

Now, Aston Villa and Everton are lining up to provide the versatile playmaker - labelled as a "huge talent" by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp - with an escape route. Villa are keen to add depth to their slim squad as they prepare to take on the added burden of Champions League football, while Everton are looking to find an additional creative outlet who can supplement their attack.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli are considering Villa's €30m proposal 'carefully' and the player is waiting to see what decision his club chooses to make.

Villa are understood to be the club pushing the most to sign Lindstrom with a deal for Jaden Philogene already agreed, although Everton reportedly 'opened talks' over his signing last week.

Lindstrom Statistical Comparison (League Only) Stat 2022/23 (Frankfurt) 2023/24 (Napoli) Appearances 27 22 Minutes Played 1,679 430 Goals 7 0 Assists 2 0 Shots Per 90 2.41 2.92 Progressive Passes Per 90 1.76 3.33 Key Passes Per 90 1.02 2.71 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.5 2.29

Lindstrom Could be Ramsey Replacement for Villa

The academy product is a target for Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly 'exploring' a deal to sign Villa's Jacob Ramsey, who is valued at £50 million by the Midlands club. The box-to-box midfielder only started eight times in the league last season, although Unai Emery is said to be reluctant to sanction a deal.

However, an offer of £50 million may prove too difficult to turn down for their academy product, and Lindstrom could have been identified as a replacement. While not identical profiles, the pair operate in similar areas, and if the two deals were to materialise at the purported valuation, then the Birmingham-based side would be left with a surplus of around £25 million, that could be used to re-invest elsewhere.

Related Exclusive: £60m Aston Villa Star 'Pushing to Complete Summer Move' Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby is eager to join Al-Ittihad just 12 months after arriving in the Midlands

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/07/2024