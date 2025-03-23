Aston Villa could make a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma in the summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

It could be a busy summer for Spurs as they look to revamp their squad following a disappointing Premier League campaign. As a result, several players could be shown the exit door, with Bissouma among those Tottenham would be willing to offload.

Unai Emery and his recruitment team will be in the market for new additions as they aim to take the next step in their progress. The Midlands club secured Champions League qualification last season and have reached the quarter-finals of European competition this term. However, they will be determined to avoid stagnation as they look to establish themselves as regular contenders for European football.

Aston Villa Could Move for Yves Bissouma

The Tottenham midfielder has offers from France

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Aston Villa could make a move for Bissouma in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Malian midfielder also has offers to return to France, where he previously enjoyed success in Ligue 1 before moving to England.

GIVEMESPORT has previously reported that Tottenham are increasingly likely to sell Bissouma this summer, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire next year. The 28-year-old, who earns around £100,000 per week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has struggled with injury problems during his time at Spurs, with Ange Postecoglou growing increasingly frustrated.

Yves Bissouma's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =7th Goals 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 0.2 =23rd Tackles Per Game 1.8 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 12th Match rating 6.44 21st

Bissouma, who has been described as “ridiculous” by team-mate James Maddison, has shown inconsistency this season. However, Emery has already demonstrated his ability to revive struggling players. Both Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, who were going through difficult periods at their respective clubs, have flourished at Villa after arriving in the January transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-03-25.