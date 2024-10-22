Inside a raucous Villa Park, Unai Emery and his men were able to continue their flawless start to their 2024/25 Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Bologna on Tuesday night. Goals from John McGinn and Jhon Duran saw Aston Villa add, yet another, three points to their ever-growing tally.

In what was a positive first-half display from the hosts, Emery and his entourage would have been frustrated not to go into the changing rooms with the advantage. What could not be disputed, however, was their effort with them looking ever so dangerous in almost every attack they mustered.

The Premier League side would have been more than pleased with their start to life against Serie A's Bologna - but the half-time message would have been about being more clinical in front of goal.

Skipper McGinn, the club's longest-serving player, was the man to put them in front in the 54th minute with a direct free-kick. Whether it was intentional or not, the midfielder's left-footed in-swinger evaded everyone to find the far corner and, in turn, beat a flailing Lukasz Skorupski.

The inevitable then happened. Medellin-born Duran stepped up in the absence of Ollie Watkins. Put in the perfect area by Morgan Rogers' lofted ball, the hotshot's willingness to get in front of his marker paid off as he netted his sixth strike of the season.

Aston Villa - Bologna Match Statistics Aston Villa Statistic Bologna 50 Possession (%) 50 15 Shots 12 5 Shots on target 4 5 Corners 4 4 Saves 3 1 Yellow cards 4

Match Highlights

​​​​

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK – Emiliano Martinez – 6/10

Produced a fine stop early on to thwart Dallinga's stinging strike and remained alert when relied upon.

RB – Ezri Konsa – 5.5/10

Not his brightest day at the office. The Englishman struggled to contain the quick feet and unpredictability of Ndoye.

CB – Diego Carlos – 6.5/10

Nothing to write home about, as Carlos enjoyed a rather stress-free evening on home turf. Strong in his duels,

CB – Pau Torres – 7/10

So, so comfortable in possession, Torres is the epitome of a Rolls-Royce defender. In what was a cool and collected performance, the Spaniard was an aerial threat, too.

LB – Ian Maatsen – 8/10

Offered so much width and space on the left, often marauding up the flank like it was going out of fashion. The young Dutchman was ever so key to how Villa progressed up the pitch.

CM – Youri Tielemans – 7.5/10

One half of Villa's Belgian-inspired engine room, his deliveries from corners were dangerous from start to finish. As such, he's become such an underrated part of Emery's success in the Midlands. A proper midfielder.

CM – Amadou Onana – 7/10

The other half of the aforementioned partnership, Onana's unique profile allows him to shine on the big stage and, on this occasion, against Bologna. Controlling the tempo from the centre, a really mature performance.

CAM – Morgan Rogers – 8.5/10

Another superb showing from the glittering 22-year-old. Effortless when dancing through a sea of black shirts, Rogers was unstoppable at times.

RW – Leon Bailey – 5/10

Too indecisive in the final third, often causing Villa's attacking play to end prematurely. Just shoot, Leon!

ST – Jhon Duran – 6.5/10

Flicked his headed effort into the palms of Skorupski in the opening stage, but was seldom involved, but was clever with it in his odd moment of joy. As expected now, the Colombian got on the scoresheet before making way for Watkins.

LW – John McGinn – 7.5/10

Subject to a brilliant reception from the home contingent, you could tell that McGinn was ready and raring to go from the off. With the captain's armband wrapped around his bicep, the Scot walked off to a standing ovation - and rightfully so.

Sub – Ross Barkley – 4/10

In a game of such high magnitude, Barkley struggled to get in the swing of things after his introduction.

Sub – Ollie Watkins – 5/10

Endured the onerous task of replacing a goalscoring Duran,

Sub – Jaden Philogene – 5/10

Philogene finally seems to be getting the ball rolling at his new club. Tidy.

Sub – Jacob Ramsey – 4/10

Didn't make a significant impact.

Sub – Boubacar Kamara – 4/10

Returned to action after recovering from an ACL injury, the Frenchman was met with a brilliant reception.

Bologna Player Ratings

GK – Lukasz Skorupski – 5/10

Equal to Duran's glanced header on the 20-minute mark, keeping his side in the encounter. Finished the first half strongly with two more saves but was beaten twice in the second stage.

RB – Stefan Posch – 4/10

Booked on the cusp of half-time after a plethora of first-half struggles. Certainly a weak point in Bologna's back line - and Villa exploited that perfectly.

CB – Sam Beukema – 5/10

Was busy defensively and somewhat held his own against a relatively quiet Duran - until the striker scored, of course.

CB – Jhon Lucumi – 6/10

Often threw his body on the line to keep Skorupski's goal safe and outshone his central defensive partner. Needed to be stronger for Duran's goal.

LB – Charalambos Lykogiannis – 6/10

A 31st birthday that was rather impressive and, despite being carded, was seen flying up and down the wing in an attempt to get his side back into proceedings.

CM – Giovanni Fabbian – 5/10

Bologna's aggressive set-up early on meant that Fabbian, alongside his other No.8, were often out of possession.

CM – Remo Freuler – 5/10

Booked and was exposed by Bologna's man-to-man system. Looked to be out of steam in the early stages of the second half, which, in turn, allowed Rogers to turn up the heat.

CM – Kacper Urbanski – 5/10

Late to track his runners - most notably, Villa's star duo of McGinn and Rogers - which caused Bologna all manner of problems defensively. Certainly not at the level required for Europe's top table.

RW – Riccardo Orsolini – 5/10

Received the first booking of the affair after Maatsen got the wrong side of him. He, before being hooked at half-time, struggled with his decision marking while going forward.

ST – Thijs Dallinga – 4/10

His left-footed strike stung the gloves of Martinez in the first six minutes, but the Dutchman struggled to get a foothold of the game after that. In the second half, it was much of the same until he was hooked.

LW – Dan Ndoye – 6.5/10

Bologna's live wire from the outset the Swiss was the driving force of the Italian's side attack but was not helped by Dallinga's lacklustre display. Unfortauntet to be on the receiving end of a loss given his efforts on the left.

Sub – Jens Odgaard – 4/10

Rather anonymous in his 45-minute cameo.

Sub – Santiago Castro – 4/10

Bologna's leading scorer replaced Dallinga shortly after Villa's second and looked to inject a sense of urgency into their attacking play - but he failed to do so.

Sub – Nikola Moro – 5/10

Subbed on to strengthen the visitors' midfield, but the damage was already done.

Sub – Samuel Iling-Junior – 3/10

Received a warm welcome from all fans upon his introduction.

Man of the Match

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

A spectacular footballer to watch, Rogers has every tool to go right to the very top. Not only does he - while in full motion - shrug off the opposition with ease, but his ability to drive forward with such an abundance of power is astonishing. Oh, and he's just the tender age of 22 years old. What he can go on to achieve is, quite simply, otherworldly.

Under the lights at Villa Park, the talismanic Englishman did everything but score and Manchester City, his former employers, will be kicking themselves for letting him go at such a young age, but Villa fans will certainly be smiling from ear to ear as they attempt to come to terms with having him as one of their own. Thomas Tuchel, please say you were watching.