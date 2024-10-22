Aston Villa will host Bologna in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the Midlands outfit look to continue their perfect start in the competition. Unai Emery's side have secured maximum points in their opening fixtures, beating Young Boys and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. They face a Bologna side who have got off to a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign, failing to get a victory on the board as of yet.

Villa supporters couldn't have dreamed of a better return to Europe's elite club competition, with the night at Villa Park where they defeated Bayern likely to live long in the memory of supporters. After an impressive win in their previous fixture, defeating Fulham in the Premier League away from home, the Villans will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season.

Aston Villa Team News

Mings and Kamara returning

Against Fulham at the weekend, Boubacar Kamara made his long-awaited return to a matchday squad after suffering a devastating knee injury. The French midfielder didn't come off the bench, but it's a huge boost for Villa to see him make his return.

Tyrone Mings, who has been out for over a year now, wasn't fit enough to make the squad, but he did travel with the team down to London. The English centre-back has been in first-team training of late as he also continues his recovery from a knee problem.

The Villans are relatively injury-free outside of that, with Robin Olsen the only other notable absence.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Tyrone Mings Knee 26/10/2024 Robin Olsen Other No return date

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Carlos to keep his place

Against Fulham, Ezri Konsa was dropped to the bench after picking up a small knock the previous week. Diego Carlos came into the starting XI, and with the Villans securing a 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage, we could see Carlos keep his place in the side.

John McGinn, a regular for Emery, was also named among the substitutes against Fulham. Emery might be considering rotating one or two players after playing in the Premier League just a few days ago. McGinn has been a reliable player for the Midlands club and will be pushing for a starting role. Leon Bailey, who earns £120k-a-week at Villa Park, has struggled for form this season, so McGinn could come in to provide a more defensively solid option in midfield.

Jhon Duran is continuing to knock on the door for a starting place after impressive performances off the bench, but he's started just once in all competitions and is yet to do so in the Champions League.

Aston Villa Predicted Starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Ramsey; Rogers, Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Gauci (GK), Bogarde (DEF), Maatsen (DEF), Nedeljkovic (DEF), Konsa (DEF), Kamara (MID), Barkley (MID), Buendia (MID), Philogene (FWD), Bailey (FWD), Duran (FWD), Young (FWD).

Bologna Team News

Italiano has multiple injury issues

Against Genoa at the weekend, Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano was without a host of first-team players. The likes of Dan Ndoye, Michel Aebischer, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Martin Erlic were all unavailable for the Italian side.

The most notable absence was Lewis Ferguson, Bologna's captain, but the Scottish midfielder has now returned to training.

Bologna's squad named

Bologna have released their squad who will be travelling to England to face Aston Villa on Tuesday evening. Iling-Junior, who is on loan from Aston Villa, has been named in the squad, and he is eligible to face his parent club. Ndoye could also make his return after missing the clash with Genoa.

Bologna Predicted Starting XI

Iling-Junior on the bench

Iling-Junior will undoubtedly be desperate to be given a starting role against Villa as he hopes to impress Emery and his team during his loan spell. The English forward has struggled for minutes since his move to Bologna and after only recently returning from injury, it could be too much to ask him to start this one.

Ndoye has returned to the squad, but he might have to settle for a place on the bench.