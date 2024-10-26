Aston Villa and Bournemouth will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when the two sides meet at Villa Park looking to continue their good form.

Unai Emery's side made it three wins from three in the Champions League in midweek without conceding a goal as they defeated Bologna 2-0 on Tuesday night, while Andoni Iraola's Cherries will look to carry the momentum from their monumental 2-0 win over title challengers Arsenal last weekend.

A heavy schedule awaits both sides so we could see some changes to the teams, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the lineups to look.

Aston Villa Team News

Philogene suspended

Emery opted to make some changes to his team for the midweek Champions League game with Jhon Duran handed a rare start, and scoring once again, while Ian Maatsen was also given the nod from the start in a fine performance.

Amadou Onana was replaced at half-time by Ross Barkley with suggestions he may have hurt his hamstring once more, while winger Jaden Philogene is suspended following his red card for two quick yellows last time out.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jaden Philogene Suspended November 2024 Amadou Onana Hamstring Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on the status of his squad coming into this game.

"All the players are ready, apart from Jaden (Philogene), who is suspended."

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Onana won't be risked

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Cash (DEF), Mings (DEF), Onana (MID), Maatsen (DEF), Kamara (MID), Barkley (MID), Buendia (FWD), Duran (FWD)

Despite his goal from the start, the "insane" Duran is likely to return to the bench with Ollie Watkins taking his place in the starting lineup while Lucas Digne can expect a recall at left-back ahead of Maatsen too. With Onana, who has also been described as "insane", hobbling off in midweek he may not be risked, which should allow Jacob Ramsey to come back into the side and captain John McGinn to move into a more central position in his absence.

Bournemouth Team News

Alex Scott out for weeks

After a slow start to the season the Cherries have come to life in recent weeks, and that culminated in a huge win and performance against Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium last week.

Coincidentally it was also the first time the manager had a full squad to choose from, with all of his players available, but that won't be the case this time around as Alex Scott has suffered a meniscus injury in training and undergone surgery, while Luis Sinisterra will miss the game through injury also.

Bournemouth Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Alex Scott Knee December 2024 Luis Sinisterra Other November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Spanish coach shared the latest team news ahead of the game.

“You have something like this, but especially after a very good performance from Alex [against Arsenal]. He [Scott] trained the next day, but after training he was feeling pain on the knee. “He went to do the MRI and we could see he had a tear in the meniscus. “We decided, the doctors decided to have surgery and decide in the moment if it was something that could be repaired or just in other cases they remove one part. “Six weeks was probably if they remove the meniscus, if they repair it you have to wait more because now he has to be some sometime without doing anything and it will be more, but I don't know how much. 'Sini is not going to travel. It’s nothing big, but he [had] some issues after the game against Arsenal.'

Bournemouth Predicted XI

Kluivert to get a start

Bournemouth Predicted XI: Kepa; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Kluivert, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

Bournemouth Predicted Substitutes: Travers (GK), Huijsen (DEF), Smith (DEF), Brooks (MID), Adams (MID), Outtara (FWD), Unal (FWD).

Despite the win over Arsenal, Iraola is likely to make a small change to his team following the impact of Justin Kluivert off the bench with a goal and assist. The Dutch forward should lot in ahead of Dango Outtara, with Ryan Christie also likely to come in to replace the injured Alex Scott after his goal.