Aston Villa, Manchester United and Brighton could go head-to-head in the race to sign a German international this summer, with Maximilian Beier being linked with the Premier League pair as a result of his breakthrough into the German national team this summer - but the duo could be rivalled by Liverpool and Chelsea for his services in the summer with the forward being targeted by a whole host of English clubs.

The youngster endured his breakthrough season as he guided Hoffenheim to a seventh-placed finish with 16 goals in 33 games - enough to rank him fifth in the top goalscorer rankings for the division. At just 21, he still has plenty of time to develop and that could see him move to the Premier League, with Villa and Brighton keen on a move according to German publication BILD.

Maximilian Beier is on Premier League Shortlists

The striker has been exceptional for Hoffenheim this season

The report states that Beier is in Villa and Brighton's eyesight as the top-flight duo ponder a move for the German forward. Villa are thought to be leading the race for his signature, with a potential striker needed if Jhon Duran departs from Villa Park despite only being there for 18 months after his move from Chicago Fire - whilst Brighton are in the hunt despite boasting Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck in their ranks.

It's thought that the duo have made contact with Hoffenheim over a potential move, alongside the player's representatives - and having featured at EURO 2024 for the German national team, the 21-year-old is a name that will surely become more prominent in the future.

Maximilian Beier's Bundesliga statistics - Hoffenheim squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 16 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1 1st Match rating 6.98 3rd

With 16 goals and three assists in just 33 Bundesliga outings this season, it's easy to see why Villa and Brighton - two of the most progressive clubs in the Premier League at present - are after his signature, but they are joined by other interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are all also said to be on board with bringing Beier into their squads.

Beier is currently enjoying some time off after spending his summer with the German squad, and is currently scheduled to return to Hoffenheim at the end of July, though with BILD suggesting that his trend is 'towards England', the star is thought to feel ready for a move abroad. Hoffenheim need a sale to balance their books, and Beier looks to be on his way abroad - though whether or not a 'Top Six' club come in for him is yet to be seen, which could tip the balance in Villa and Brighton's favour.

Beier was previously praised by Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen.

“Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well.”

Manchester United Could Source Zirkzee Alternative

The Red Devils have been in the market for a striker all summer

United could look for a move if their proposed deal to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee breaks down. The Red Devils are believed to have agreed personal and agent terms for a move for the former Bayern Munich star, and are finalising the terms of the fee to be paid for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Beier has made two caps for Germany - both coming in the European Championships.

But if that does break down, Beier could offer a decent alternative having excelled at Bundesliga level this season - and at the age of just 21, there is a lot of potential in his locker with United set to be sorted for years to come given that they already have Rasmus Hojlund in their locker.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-07-24.