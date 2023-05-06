Aston Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have made a "brilliant decision" by bringing Unai Emery to Villa Park, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

He's done a fantastic job since returning to the Premier League, and O'Rourke thinks it's now exciting times at the Midlands club.

Aston Villa news — Unai Emery.

Emery has come in and put Villa in contention for European football. With Liverpool, Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford all vying for spots, the Villans could fall short. Nevertheless, supporters can be more than pleased with how the second half of the season has gone.

Villa's April was so impressive, with the club winning five games and drawing one (via Villa's official website), that Emery has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award. Their 1-0 loss against Manchester United was their only defeat.

It's fair to say that a lot has changed since Steven Gerrard's dismissal last October.

If he's backed in the summer transfer window, it'll be interesting to see just how far Emery can take this Villa side, especially given the amount of progress they've already made under him in such a short space of time.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Unai Emery and Aston Villa?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, O'Rourke said: "It's really exciting times for Villa fans. They could maybe even finish in the top four come the end of the season. They were in such a good run of form before the United defeat so brilliant decision by the owners to bring in Emery to take the club forward."

Is Unai Emery underrated?

You can certainly make an argument. His failure at Arsenal probably damaged his reputation a bit, but overall, he's a fantastic coach.

After all, this is someone who's managed the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla and won the Europa League on four occasions. He's got quite a good CV.

"Unai has made a great impact and it is not a surprise," former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers said back in February (via VAVEL). "His body of work has shown he is a fantastic coach. The problem sometimes in the Premier League is that you can get written off as a has-been after just two months."

When you look at what Emery is doing at Villa now, perhaps he was written off too quickly.

Whatever the case, his first campaign at Villa Park has been a great one and is something he can build on next term.