Aston Villa can do better than signing Marseille midfielder Mattéo Guendouzi, according to journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones still thinks he could be a good fit for the Villans if Unai Emery decides to bring him in this summer.

Aston Villa transfer news — Mattéo Guendouzi

Guendouzi recently confirmed that there was interest in him from other clubs in the last transfer window.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the 23-year-old said: "It's true that I had requests this winter, a few proposals from clubs, but I didn't feel like leaving. I wanted to finish the season. My focus is on those 10 remaining games, accomplishing our goal.

"This summer? We are not there yet. There will be discussions with the club, but I am very happy at OM. I always want to keep growing. I did it very well here. I know this club can bring me a lot. I'm very happy here."

The above comes after Guendouzi was linked with a move to Villa Park. According to Football Insider, Villa held talks with Marseille over a January deal for the Frenchman, who was valued at around £30m by the Ligue 1 outfit.

What has Dean Jones said about Mattéo Guendouzi and Aston Villa?

Jones thinks Villa are capable of luring someone even better than Guendouzi to the Midlands this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "It'll be interesting to see what Unai Emery makes of the idea of something like this and if he does think it will work, you kind of have to trust him. Personally, I think they could do better than that. But obviously, in the team model that they're putting together, he might be a good fit."

Will Aston Villa make a move for Mattéo Guendouzi in the summer?

The idea isn't far-fetched. Guendouzi is obviously a player who Emery knows well from their time together at Arsenal, while he's also quite a confident midfielder for his age.

As per FBref, the France international has ranked in the 92nd percentile for progressive passes received and the 84th for progressive carries among his positional peers over the last year. So he's someone who's quite happy to collect the ball and run with it.

All in all, Guendouzi probably wouldn't be a terrible signing for Villa based on the above and the fact that he's played in the Premier League before. However, with the Villans currently sitting in sixth, if they finish there, perhaps they can aim a bit higher than the former Arsenal man.