Aston Villa are reportedly 'very interested' in bringing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka back to Villa Park, according to Football Insider.

It's not quite worked out for Chukwuemeka since his move to Stamford Bridge, with the young midfielder struggling to make an impact at senior level. The 21-year-old joined Chelsea back in 2022, but he's fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca.

The young midfielder has failed to make the matchday squad in every single Premier League game so far this season, meaning a January transfer could be on the cards. Chukwuemeka moved for a fee of around £20m, so you'd imagine the Blues will be wanting to make their money back at least.

Aston Villa 'Very Interested' in Chukwuemeka

They could make a move this window

According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa are 'very interested' in bringing Chukwuemeka, who came through their academy, back to the club. Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old, but they value him at around £40m, despite his lack of impact at Stamford Bridge.

Considering Villa sold him for just £20m two years ago, they might find it difficult to justify paying double that to bring him back to the club. It wouldn't be a surprise if Chukwuemeka was keen on a departure, considering he's started just one game in all competitions and hasn't even made the bench in the Premier League this season.

The 'phenomenal' 21-year-old midfielder's career is currently stalling, so remaining with Chelsea isn't going to be ideal for his development. With Chelsea valuing him at £40m, they clearly still see potential in him. A loan departure could be the ideal situation for Chukwuemeka, allowing him to develop and get game time.

Although Chukwuemeka played for Villa's academy, he only joined the club in 2016, moving from Football League side Northampton Town. Considering Villa's current midfield options, there's an argument to suggest that Chukwuemeka wouldn't come in and instantly start, so the youngster will need to be careful where he goes if he decides to leave the club.