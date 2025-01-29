A Morgan Rogers hat-trick helped Aston Villa see off Celtic in a six-goal thriller in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

After an incredibly aggressive and fast-paced start to the match, Villa found themselves in the lead after just three minutes. The goal was terrifically worked down the left-hand side by Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey and Ramsey put it on a plate for Morgan Rogers, who finished from close range.

The fast start to the match has been mentioned, and it continued after Villa's first goal as just two minutes after taking the lead, the home side found themselves 2-0 up and in dreamland, thanks to Rogers yet again. Villa won the ball back with an aggressive press which led to the ball being at the feet of Rogers, who unleashed an excellent finish from just inside the box into the top corner. It was a good finish by the Englishman, but Kasper Schmeichel might be disappointed when he looks back at it.

Celtic came into the game after going 2-0 down but still looked incredibly easy for Villa to break through. The home side almost made it 3-0, but Ramsey was denied by the post. Just after Villa came close, they suffered a blow as Matty Cash suffered an injury and was forced off the pitch. Cash was replaced by John McGinn, who is a lifelong Celtic fan.

Immediately after the substitution, Villa broke down the left wing and Ollie Watkins should've made it 3-0 but was denied by a brilliant goal-line clearance from Alistair Johnston. This clearance from Johnston proved to be crucial as, just minutes later, Celtic got a goal back through Adam Idah, who neatly volleyed it home from close range.

Just two minutes after Idah gave his side hope of a comeback, the comeback was complete, and it was thanks to another goal from the Irishman. The goal was beautifully worked, and it was a beautiful back-heel flick from Arne Engels which unlocked the Villa defence, leading to Reo Hatate putting it on a plate for Idah to score his second of the match and get Celtic level which after five minutes seemed like an impossibility.

Villa started the second half in dominant fashion and were the only side which looked like scoring. On the hour mark, they regained the lead thanks to Ollie Watkins. After excellent hold-up play from McGinn and Rogers, Ramsey found himself once again in a promising attacking position and squared it to Watkins, who confidently slotted it past Schmeichel.

Minutes after Watkins put his side back in the lead, he had his head in his hands. Villa were given a penalty following a foul by Auston Trusty, and it was Watkins who stepped up, but he slipped and kicked the ball twice, which sent his penalty flying. Despite it looking like a poor miss from the England striker, it was just a moment of misfortune.

Despite some Celtic fightback in the second half, Villa secured victory in the 91st minute when Rogers completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish. This was the last action of the match and Aston Villa secured the three points in an absolute thriller.

Aston Villa 4-2 Celtic - Match Statistics Aston Villa Statistic Celtic 59 Possession (%) 41 20 Shots 6 8 Shots on Target 4 4 Corners 4 2 Saves 3 0 Yellow Cards 0

Match Highlights

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK: Emiliano Martinez - 6.5/10

Didn't have much to do throughout the game, but when called upon, he did what he needed to do. The Argentine was also quality on the ball.

RB: Matty Cash - 6.5/10

Started the game well with good energy down the right-hand side but was forced off with an injury after just 30 minutes.

CB: Ezri Konsa - 6.5/10

Had some shaky moments on the ball but managed to recompose himself and keep going.

CB: Boubacar Kamara - 7/10

Quality on the ball and put in a solid performance despite being moved around the pitch a few times.

LB: Lucas Digne - 6/10

His side was clearly targeted by Celtic, and he had a torrid time against Kuhn specifically, who was imposing his pace on him.

CM: Lamare Bogarde - 6.5/10

Was moved around during the game between midfield and defence but coped pretty well with it.

CM: Youri Tielemans - 7.5/10

Calm and controlling in midfield. Tielemans saw plenty of the ball and was instrumental in starting attacks but also breaking up the play as well.

AM: Morgan Rogers - 10/10

A perfect performance. Rogers scored a hat-trick and could not be stopped by any Celtic player.

RW: Leon Bailey - 7/10

Bailey had a somewhat poor first half, but he much improved in the second. He saw a lot of the ball and was looking to attack Taylor down the wing every time he got it.

ST: Ollie Watkins - 7.5/10

His goal was tidy, and his all-round play was very good. Watkins may have missed a penalty, but he was extremely unlucky to do so.

LW: Jacob Ramsey - 8/10

Ramsey's link-up play with Rogers was terrific. Every time he got on the ball, he looked to break forward and attack, and he was causing the Celtic defence lots of problems.

SUB: John McGinn - 7.5/10

Key to Villa's third goal and he was energetic and hard-working throughout the match after coming off the bench.

SUB: Ian Maatsen - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

Celtic Player Ratings

GK: Kasper Schmeichel - 7.5/10

Made several great saves, but a lot of them he had to make due to his sloppiness on the ball.

RB: Alistair Johnston - 7/10

Made an excellent goal-line clearance in the first half and had a good battle going on throughout the game against Rasmey.

CB: Auston Trusty - 4.5/10

Looked uncomfortable on the ball at times and Villa recognised that and targeted him with a press. The American also gave away a penalty.

CB: Liam Scales - 7/10

Incredibly aggressive against Villa's attackers and made several great tackles and clearances.

LB: Greg Taylor - 7/10

Taylor put in a solid performance and was robbed of being credited with an assist for Celtic's first goal.

CM: Callum McGregor - 7/10

Battled brilliantly well in midfield and thrived during the fast-paced moments. The Scotsman was good on the ball and energetic.

CM: Arne Engels - 7.5/10

Played a huge part in Celtic's second goal with his incredible back-heel flick and was tidy and energetic in midfield.

CM: Reo Hatate - 7.5/10

Provided a great assist for Idah's second goal. Hatate was good everywhere, whether it was in attack or defence and he didn't stop running.

RW: Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn - 7/10

Was a nightmare for Digne to play against, as he was running at him every time with his lightning-fast pace.

ST: Adam Idah - 8.5/10

Idah did not only take his goals exceptionally well, but his all-round game, from his pressing to his hold-up play, was utter class.

LW: Hyun-Jun Yang - 5/10

Didn't really get involved in the game much, but when he did, he was fairly sloppy on the ball and was brushed off the ball quite easily.

SUB: Luis Palma - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Paulo Bernardo - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Daniel Cummings - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Luke McCowan - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Dane Murray - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Morgan Rogers

He just keeps getting better and better. Morgan Rogers was comfortably the best player on the pitch in Aston Villa's thrilling victory against Celtic at Villa Park. The English youngster was a nightmare for every Celtic player to deal with as he was absolutely everywhere on the pitch. He was dropping deep and holding the ball up to create, and he was relentlessly running at defenders.

Rogers' second goal was the pick of the bunch, but his two others were very smart and clinical finishes, which just shows he can do it all. Scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League could be the highlight of his career so far, but if he keeps up this form, he could score many more in the future.