Highlights Unai Emery has turned Aston Villa's fortunes around quickly and they are now competing at the top of the Premier League table.

Villa's impressive home form, with 12 consecutive wins, has made them an attractive prospect for players and their scouting network has expanded.

Villa's aspirations of Champions League qualification are not unrealistic, as their confident attacking play and close proximity to the top four give them a strong chance. Strengthening in the January transfer window could further improve their chances.

Aston Villa have had a change in fortunes since Unai Emery arrived at the club and currently find themselves battling towards the top of the Premier League table, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the possibility of the Villans finishing in the Champions League places, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Emery's side qualified for Europe last season, but they could be dreaming of competing amongst the best if their form continues for the rest of the campaign. The performances that the Midlands club are producing at Villa Park are sensational, with Emery's men winning 12 games in a row at home.

Unai Emery has done a fantastic job so far

When Emery was appointed last year, Villa fans wouldn't have been able to dream of the 51-year-old turning things around as quickly as he has done. Villa's situation was looking bleak under the stewardship of Steven Gerrard before Emery arrived, with the Midlands club fighting to stay in the Premier League. Fast forward to now, the question isn't whether they can stay in the division, but can they qualify for the Champions League?

Villa were recently linked with a move for Villarreal youngster Alex Baena, and journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that their scouting network is now huge and it's interesting to see the club in the mix for this kind of player, with Catalan giants Barcelona keen on securing his signature. Emery has to take plenty of credit, as the way he has transformed this Villa team makes them more of an attractive prospect for players.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

The level of player Villa are now looking to bring to the club has stepped up a level since Emery has arrived. Moussa Diaby, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Pau Torres have regularly played European football throughout their career, and Torres specifically has worked with Emery in the past, so his appointment undoubtedly played a helping hand in securing his signature, as he later admitted, in an interview with The Athletic...

“I know Unai Emery well. I know his way to work and coach. He’s a leader. He knows how to bring out the best of every player and that includes me. So when he told me about the project (at Villa), I was really happy with it."

Read More: Four Aston Villa signings that could clinch Champions League football

Whether it's slightly unrealistic for Villa fans to start dreaming of playing in the Champions League remains to be seen, but if their home form continues and they find their way into the top four over the next few weeks, then there's a strong chance they can qualify. The competition for finishing in the top four is strong, but Villa are just one point behind Liverpool in fourth.

Jones has suggested that at a bare minimum, Villa can be fighting to be the best of the rest. The journalist adds that the Midlands club look as confident going forward as any other side in the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, given the way things are going for him so far, there's no reason why they can't dream of knocking on the door of the Champions League at the moment. Certainly to be the best of the rest at the moment, sat there in fifth. Villa are looking as confident when they go forward as any other team in this league. Whether they've got the depth and the consistency for this to continue throughout the season, we don't know yet. But to produce 12 home wins in a row, that is some serious consistency that is very, very hard to put together. And they won't fear anyone at the moment, Aston Villa. I think that's the most impressive thing."

Strengthening in one position could help Aston Villa's cause in the January transfer window

Emi Buendia suffered an unfortunate injury early in the season which could keep him out for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, Zaniolo is set to undergo questioning for his potential involvement in a betting scandal. As a result, bringing in an attacking midfielder could be what Emery needs to ensure he has enough depth in his squad.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is 'intrigued' by the project on offer at Villa Park. With Buendia and Zaniolo heavily featuring on the wing in Emery's system, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Villa step up their interest.