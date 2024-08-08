Highlights Diego Carlos was a big part of Aston Villa's success in 2023-24 as the Midlands club came fourth.

Aston Villa were the surprise package last season, improving on their seventh place finish in 2022/23 - a season in which former manager Steven Gerrard was relieved of his duties in October, with Unai Emery taking over - with a fourth placed finish last season, bringing with it Champions League football. The last time Villa were in the competition was in the 1982/83 season, in which they qualified having won the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich the season before, going out to a Michel Platini-inspired Juventus.

As fantastic as it is to qualify for Europe's elite competition, Villa and Emery in particular, will have ambitions that are more substantial than simply making up the numbers and having some great nights under the lights at Villa Park. Naturally, the club has been looking to strengthen the squad, as well as offload those not in Emery's plans, but the Sky Sports News reports of the potential sale of Diego Carlos would be a mistake if the club want to build upon last year's success.

The former Seville man has played 14 matches in the Champions League

The Brazilian centre-back, described a man mountain by Gary Neville, has been linked with a move to Fulham, but unlike many in the Villa squad, he has plenty of European football experience, having won the 2020 Europa League with Seville - his overhead kick resulted in Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku diverting the ball into his own net for the Spanish side's winning goal.

He also has Champions League experience with the Spanish side, playing 14 games in the competition across two campaigns in 2020 and 2021, when Carlos was an integral part of the Seville back line that gained a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, the season in which Chelsea beat Manchester City in the final. In the end, they lost narrowly on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16. Since moving to England, Carlos has put in many a good performance in an Aston Villa shirt.

Stats Show Carlos is one of the Best

Brazilian is on equal terms with Antonio Rudiger

Carlos has often reserved his best Villa performances for the club's biggest games, being awarded man of the match for the 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in April - a win which really set the course for their eventual fourth place finish. Talking on Match of the Day, Shay Given was full of praise:

"Diego Carlos was their star man. Every decision he made was the right decision. I was joking in the back room calling him the mop because everywhere the ball was today he was mopping up, he was absolutely brilliant."

His defensive attributes compare well with another man-mountain at the back, Antonio Rudiger, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid last season.

Diego Carlos vs Antonio Rudiger: 2023/24 season Statistic Carlos Rudiger 90 minutes played 20 30 Number of players tackled 27 26 Number of blocks 24 27 Interceptions 13 11

Unai Emery has already got Ezri Konsa - who was ranked by some as the best performer in England's Euro 24 quarter-final win over Switzerland, Pau Torres, who played 29 Premier League games last season, and Tyrone Mings, who has only recently returned to action after tearing anterior cruciate ligaments last August. All good options, but is this enough to manage the double header of domestic and Champions League football, particularly when at the age 31, Carlos has plenty of good years left in him and a wealth of experience, it would seem fool hardy to let him go.

Like Villa, Newcastle blazed a trail to last year's Champions League. While several key decisions seemed to go against them, and they did have a wonderful 4-1 win over Paris Saint Germain, it was defensive frailties that in the end caused their campaign to snuff out in the group stages with a minus one goal difference. Aston Villa would do well to take that on board and keep Carlos in a Villa shirt.

Stats via Fbref.com. Correct as of 07.08.24.