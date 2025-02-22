In a chase for top four credentials this season, Aston Villa hosted a wounded Chelsea at Villa Park in Saturday's final Premier League encounter on Saturday and Marco Asensio's late double gave Unai Emery and the home supporters something to cheer about after a gruelling 90 minutes.

Emery's men struggled to get out of the blocks early on and were subject to plenty of Pedro Neto-inspired pressure - and it appeared to be a tough evening on home soil and that was proven just shy of the 10-minute mark.

After starting the brighter of the two, the west Londoners took an early lead via Enzo Fernandez. Pedro Neto used his sheer pace to get the better of Ian Maatsen on the left-hand side before delivering an inch-perfect ball for the Argentine midfielder, who calmly swept home.

Eventually taking advantage of playing in front of their home support, Villa grew into proceedings but Maresca would have entered the half-time interval much happier than his counterpart, who would have wanted much more from his men going forwards and defensively.

In order for Emery and his men to gain control of the affair, Marcus Rashford replaced Jacob Ramsey at the half-time interval. And, well, that went swimmingly as the English forward's ball across the box was met by Marco Asensio. Game on!

With the score poised at 1-1 and both sides chasing a winner, a plethora of changes were made by both managers in an attempt to earn all three points. Jadon Sancho, Leon Bailey and Donyell Malen were all introduced late on - but none were able to be the difference-makers.

Filip Jorgensen's error allowed Villa to run out triumphant. The young goalkeeper was unable to handle the ferocity of Asensio's shot after the Spaniard was picked out, yet again, by Rashford. Hitting it on the volley, the goalkeeper let it go underneath him.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Match Statistics Aston Villa Statistic Chelsea 52 Possession (%) 48 11 Shots 15 5 Shots on target 7 2 Corners 3 5 Saves 4 1 Yellow cards 3

Match Highlights

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK – Emiliano Martinez – 6/10

Thrust into the heart of the action from minute one, the imposing glove bearer put in a decent performance but perhaps could have been more proactive to thwart Fernandez's strike in the game's embryonic stages.

RB – Matty Cash – 5/10

Struggled as Cucurella and Fernandez doubled up at the back post - especially when the latter notched early on. Restricted to doing a lot of defensive work, we rarely saw Cash impact proceedings from an attacking sense.

CB – Ezri Konsa – 7/10

Looked composed in the affair's early stages despite Chelsea's high-pressing system but was positionally poor at times.

CB – Tyrone Mings – 6/10

Endured a battle with the much sharper Pedro Neto from the off. In that, he had mixed success but was imperious in his duels - both aerially and on the deck. Went down shortly after the re-start with an injury but solidered on.

LB – Ian Maatsen – 4/10

Easily beaten in the build-up to Chelsea's opener and will need to improve to nail down the left-back spot at his own. Especially against his former employers, many were expecting the Dutchman to perform at a higher level.

CM –​​​​​​​ Youri Tielemans – 6/10

As the home side's chief patroller in the engine room, Tielemans had the job of keeping Chelsea quiet. What he lacks in mobility, he certainly makes up for his technical ability.

CM –​​​​​​​ John McGinn – 5/10

As the home side's chief patroller in the engine room, McGinn often went to ground way too easily but, as always, gave it his all.

RW –​​​​​​​ Morgan Rogers – 6/10

Perhaps not in his preferred position (behind Watkins), Rogers was limited to what he could produce when Villa's backs were against the wall. Did show his level of brilliance in tight spaces mind.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Marco Asensio – 9/10

Despite being one of Emery's brightest threats in recent times, Asensio struggled with the physical nature of his battle with Moises Caicedo. Quite clearly talented, it just wasn't the Spaniard's day until he grabbed the equaliser and then the next. Impact.

LW –​​​​​​​ Jacob Ramsey – 4/10

Hooked at half-time after struggling to pull up trees on the right-hand side of Emery's forward line.

ST – Ollie Watkins – 5/10

Largely anonymous in the encounter's opening 20 or so minutes, the talismanic Watkins then had a litany of back-to-back chances - all he failed to turn into a converted effort.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Marcus Rashford (45') – 8/10

Introduced at the break with a point to prove and he proved to be an instant threat after grabbing his first assist in a Villa strip. Produced another assist for Asensio just before full-time.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Lamare Bogarde (59') – 6/10

No Pau Torres meant that Emery leant on Bogarde when Mings went down injured and came off about 10 minutes later. Defended well, much to the delight of the Villa Park faithful.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Andres Garcia (70') – 5/10

Replaced Cash.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Leon Bailey (78') – 4/10

Back in the fold after an injury had ruled him out, the tricky Jamaican rarely had the ball.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Donyell Malen (78') – 5/10

Yet another recent addition looking to make his mark, Malen missed a gilt-edged chance late on. The resultant corner ended in the winner, though.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK –​​​​​​​ Filip Jorgensen – 6.5/10

Despite a relatively quiet start to proceedings, the youngster remained alert to whatever Emery's men threw at him. Robert Sanchez is likely quaking in his boots.

RB –​​​​​​​ Malo Gusto – 6/10

Linked well with Cole Palmer on the flank, offering himself as more of a right-winger at times. That often compromised his position, especially when Rashford was introduced at half-time.

CB –​​​​​​​ Levi Colwill – 6/10

Not the most comfortable in possession, often picking out the wrong pass, but his defensive-minded solidity was on full show. There has been plenty of discussion over the former Brighton man's ability, but he proved himself a strong choice against Villa.

CB –​​​​​​​ Trevoh Chalobah – 3/10

With speculation circling over his future, Chalobah picked up an injury within five minutes.

LB –​​​​​​​ Marc Cucurella – 7/10

Alert to Cash's overlapping runs and dealt with the Pole expertly.

CM –​​​​​​​ Moises Caicedo – 8/10

A quiet, yet solid, performance from the Ecuadorian. His passing, defensive know-how and ability to shield the back line made him a serial contender for the Man of the Match award.

CM –​​​​​​​ Enzo Fernandez – 8.5/10

In the perfect position to notch past his compatriot in the opening 10 minutes and caused real problems for the Villa backline with his unpredictable runs into the box.

CM –​​​​​​​ Reece James – 5/10

Stationed in the engine room, the captain acted as the perfect foil to the more forward-thinking Fernandez to start with, but his performance quickly tailed off (as evidenced by a throng of errors).

RW –​​​​​​​ Cole Palmer – 4/10

Albeit not at the same alarming rate, the Englishman proved he's still a threat in the final third. That said, he frustrated fans by often playing negatively by going backwards when Chelsea were bursting through on the offensive. A mixed cameo.

ST –​​​​​​​ Pedro Neto – 8/10

Well-accustomed to playing in the Midlands, Neto started brightly in the centre forward berth and was integral to Chelsea's first of the match. He ran and ran and ran until he couldn't no longer and gave the Villa defence barely any room to breathe.

LW –​​​​​​​ Christopher Nkunku – 4/10

Tasked with offering a goalscoring threat alongside that of Palmer, the fact that the majority of Chelsea's impact came down the opposite flank didn't help the Frenchman's case.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Tosin Adarabioyo (8') – 6/10

Entered the fray early on and used his height to great influence by rising to the majority of balls in the air.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Jadon Sancho (77') – /10

Brought on to inject a glimmer of intensity into Chelsea's attack, the loanee worked hard but produced very little of note against a tiring Villa defence.

Man of the Match

Marco Asensio (Aston Villa)

​​​​​​​

While many would suggest that Neto, who gave it his all as Chelsea's line-leader, should be given the award - or even Caicedo, for that matter - you can never really argue with a two-goal haul. He was heavily involved with the home outfit's play from the off and that was proven in his late double.

Comfortable in tight and confined spaces, the former Real Madrid man's talent was never in question. Since his move, he's been bright but the goals and assists have been lacking - but not for much longer. Bagging twice is no easy feat, but when searching for the match-winner, Emery could rely on his January addition.