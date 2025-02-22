Aston Villa and Chelsea will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Villa Park on Saturday evening with both sides looking to improve their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Unai Emery's side earned a 2-2 draw against league leaders Liverpool in their last outing in midweek, while Enzo Maresca's side were thrashed 3-0 by Brighton in their last fixture making it three defeats in their last four games in all competitions.

Both sides have got injury problems which gives the manager decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects the teams to line up.

Aston Villa Team News

Disasi ineligible

The Villans are being forced to deal with a bit of a defensive crisis at the moment and that will be worsened by the fact Axel Disasi is ineligible to play against his parent club this weekend. Ezri Konsa however could return to action after missing recent games with a muscle injury, while Leon Bailey will be checked.

Emery will remain without Pau Torres Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara and Ross Barkley through injury however, with each player still a few weeks away from recovery.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Boubacar Kamara Hamstring 08/03/2025 Axel Disasi Ineligible 25/02/2025 Pau Torres Ankle 08/03/2025 Ezri Konsa Muscle 22/02/2025 Leon Bailey Knock 22/02/2025 Amadou Onana Unknown 08/03/2025 Ross Barkley Calf 08/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on the status of his squad.

"We are going to train later. He [Konsa] did the composition work with the players. I will test him and in case he is feeling good he will be in the squad. "Barkley is a little bit slower than we wanted and we planned. He is close to starting us in a few days. Onana and Kamara will be two or three weeks. Disasi tomorrow he can’t play. Konsa could be with us in the squad. Cash played 20 or 30 minutes in the last match. Leon Bailey trained yesterday and it’s the same like Konsa. In case he trains normally he will be available in the squad."

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Emery to attack

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Martinez; Garcia, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Bailey, McGinn, Tielemans, Rashford; Rogers; Watkins.

Aston Villa Predicted Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Zych (GK), Maatsen (DEF), Cash (DEF), Bogarde (DEF), Jimoh-Aloba (MID), Ramsey (MID), Asensio (FWD), Malen (FWD).

With Bailey and Konsa expected to be available for the game, both players are likely to come back into Emery's starting lineup to allow for an attacking approach at home.

Marcus Rashford has started his Villa career well and should start once again, while Ollie Watkins will lead the line meaning £326,500-per-week trio Jacob Ramsey, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen are left on the bench to provide firepower.

Related The £375,000-a-Week Trio Aston Villa Could Sell This Summer Aston Villa had a busy January transfer window but some stars may have to leave in the summer - despite featuring heavily in the current campaign

Chelsea Team News

Madueke ruled out for weeks

Chelsea's injury problems have been made worse with news that Noni Madueke will be out until after the international break with the injury that forced him off against Brighton.

Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Romeo Lavia are all still unavailable too leaving the Blues light on options.

Chelsea Injuries an Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Mykhailo Mudryk Doping Ban Unknown Omari Kellyman Hamstring Unknown Malo Gusto Other 22/02/2025 Benoit Badiashile Thigh 09/03/2025 Wesley Fofana Hamstring 15/03/2025 Romeo Lavia Thigh 02/04/2025 Noni Madueke Hamstring 02/04/2025 Nicolas Jackson Hamstring 02/04/2025 Marc Guiu Hamstring 02/04/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Maresca shared an update on the status of his squad.

"We don't have any update on the injuries. We don't have any additional injuries, which is good. "Noni [Madueke] will probably be out until the international break. We can have most of the players back after the international break, maybe all of them, and it can be a big boost for us."

Chelsea Predicted XI

Reece James to start

Chelsea Predicted XI: Jorgensen; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Nkunku.

Chelsea Predicted Substitutes: Sanchez (GK), Tosin (DEF), Acheampong (DEF), Anselmino (DEF), Gusto (DEF), Amougou (MID), Dewsbury-Hall (MID), George (FWD), Rak-Sakyi (FWD).

With a lack of attacking options, Maresca must find a way to get the best from his current options and that means adding some more creativity to the rest of the pitch meaning captain Reece James should start. January arrivals Amougou and Anselmino are likely to be on the bench again, alongside £30m man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.