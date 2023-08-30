Aston Villa are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet at Villa Park, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the latest negotiations.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad before the end of the summer window on Friday evening.

Aston Villa transfer news – Clement Lenglet

Following a potentially season-ending injury for centre-back Tyrone Mings in Villa’s season-opener at Newcastle United, it’s unsurprising that the club would be open to adding to their backline in the remaining days of the transfer window. Emery currently has Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, and new signing Pau Torres as his senior options in the centre of defence but could do with an extra body to cover the trio. That is because the Spanish head coach is preparing to balance Premier League and European commitments after the Villans won the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off with Hibernian 5-0 last week, with Thursday’s return at Villa Park likely to be a formality.

Romano revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Villa are weighing up a move for Barcelona centre-back Lenglet. The 28-year-old spent last season on loan from the Catalan giants at Tottenham Hotspur but struggled to make an impact at Hotspur Way, as the north London outfit failed to qualify for European football at Villa’s expense. The reported £197,000 per-week earner made 35 appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hitting the back of the net once and providing two assists. Romano also claims there are several options on the table for the Frenchman, and Barcelona are convinced he will leave before the end of the transfer window.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Aston Villa and Lenglet?

Romano has claimed that a La Liga club is also interested in Lenglet, once described as a "high level player" by Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, indicating that Villa have some competition in the race for the centre-back’s signature.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “At the moment, it is an ongoing negotiation. While I'm speaking, Aston Villa are speaking to Barcelona to discuss this possibility. It could be a loan with a buy option. Also, a Spanish club is interested in Lenglet, so there is some competition from La Liga. But Villa are discussing it with Barcelona. They believe that this could be a smart option on favourable conditions. The player could be keen on a return to Premier League football.”

What next for Aston Villa this summer?

Aston Villa have enjoyed a productive transfer window but could add Lenglet and further additions in the remaining days of the market. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that he backs Villa to be active in the final week of the window, with the club needing to sign a centre-forward after the departure of Cameron Archer to Sheffield United. The Villans were backed to move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix, but Romano has since revealed that the attacker is waiting for a switch to Barcelona.

Sticking with the Catalan giants, 90min has reported that Villa are prepared to offer £17m for the services of Barca winger Abde Ezzalzouli. The one-time European Cup winners are joined by Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen in their interest for the Moroccan star.