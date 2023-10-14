Highlights Aston Villa's £150,000 per-week earner has struggled to make an impact under Unai Emery at Villa Park.

The experienced star arrived towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The Villans will soon turn their attention towards the winter transfer market.

Aston Villa defender Clement Lenglet has “looked miles off the pace” in Europe, as Sunday People Chief Sports Writer Neil Moxley provides GIVEMESPORT with his preferred centre-back partnership at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s Villans squad have made an impressive start to the Premier League season.

Aston Villa news – Clement Lenglet

A centre-back addition wasn’t necessarily one of Emery’s priorities heading into the final weeks of the summer transfer window. The Villans had already recruited Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal and had a solid nucleus of Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings to fill out their options in the backline. However, a potentially season-ending injury for the latter in the club’s first competitive game ensured that Emery would have to dip back into the market before the window’s closure.

In the final week of the market, Villa turned their attention towards La Liga and identified Lenglet as the ideal replacement for Mings. The Frenchman had experience of English football, having spent the previous season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Barcelona. His performances in north London were decent but uninspiring and didn’t convince Spurs to shelve out to secure his signature permanently.

However, Villa moved to secure the reported £150,000 per-week earner on a season-long loan, helping them cope with the balance of Premier League and Europa Conference League football. Speaking to VillaTV following his arrival from the Nou Camp, Lenglet expressed his excitement at signing for the club:

“I’m very, very happy to be here. It’s a real pleasure. I played against the team last year with Tottenham, and it was difficult to play against Aston Villa. I spoke with the manager and Monchi during the summer, and I’m very excited to be here. I’m very happy to share one year with the club.”

However, the 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Villa’s starting XI, making just two appearances in the Europa Conference League. It mirrors the opportunities afforded to midfielder Youri Tielemans, who journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT has become frustrated with his lack of opportunities at Villa Park.

The duo didn’t help their cause when putting in uninspiring performances in Villa’s 3-2 defeat at Legia Warsaw in their Europa Conference League opener, before a lucky escape in a 1-0 victory over Zrinjski. The pair must utilise the international break as an opportunity to refocus ahead of the next set of fixtures.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Moxley says that Emery can’t waste time on allowing people like Lenglet to get up to match speed. The journalist believes that the Spaniard’s best centre-back partnership is between Konsa and Torres. Moxley told GIVEMESPORT:

“Did they need to make a signing? Yes, probably. Was Lenglet the right man? I'm not so sure. He looked miles off the pace when I saw him play for Villa in Poland [against Legia Warsaw.] Emery can't waste time on allowing people to get up to speed. Villa are competing on three fronts after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup. But Lenglet needs to force his way in there. Currently, Konsa and Torres are doing a pretty good job.”

Aston Villa transfer news

Whilst issues surrounding Lenglet and Tielemans will be of concern to Emery, the Spaniard will soon look towards the winter transfer window. According to 90min, Villa are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal winger Pedro Neto. The West Midlands side are joined by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in coveting the 23-year-old, who has enjoyed a resurgence for Wolves this season.

Emery saw the ability of Neto first-hand last weekend in Villa’s 1-1 draw with their West Midlands rivals at Molineux. The speedster eased past centre-back Torres before teeing up Hwang Hee-chan to open the scoring in the Black Country.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report (via mufcmpb on X) that Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have joined Aston Villa in their interest for Juventus and Italy winger Federico Chiesa. The Bianconeri want close to €50m (£43m) for the 25-year-old’s signature, who played a massive role in Italy’s Euro 2020 success two years ago.

Estadio Deportivo claims that Villa retain an interest in Sevilla and Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna, despite failing to sign the experienced defender during the summer. Emery had identified the South American as a replacement for Lucas Digne on the left-hand side of Villa’s defence. However, Alex Moreno’s fitness, alongside Digne’s upturn in form, led to the one-time European Cup winners passing on the transfer.

