Aston Villa are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal in the region of €9.25 million (£7.8 million) for Levante right-back, Andres Garcia, according to Spanish outlet, SuperDeporte (via Football Witness).

The Villans are hoping to solidify their chances of European qualification next term under boss Unai Emery, and have been active in the transfer market as a result. They have already acquired Dutch forward, Donyell Malen, in a total package worth around £28 million from Borussia Dortmund and are now looking to bolster in defense as well. Garcia looks set to be their first transfer this month in that regard, with the 21-year-old expected to add further depth on the right flank for Villa.

Villa Closing in on Levante Starlet Garcia

The deal will be worth around £5.9 million plus potential bonuses

Per the Sunday edition of local outlet, SuperDeporte, via Football Witness, it has been revealed that Garcia's transfer to Aston Villa is "about to happen" and "about to be official". The Premier League outfit are expected to cough up a fee of around £5.9 million plus additional bonuses which could amount to around £1.9 million.

The deal sees Villa fending off interest from Portuguese outfit, Sporting, for Garcia's signature, and the 21-year-old is set to be the club's second acquisition this month.

Andres Garcia's 2024/25 La Liga 2 statistics Appearances 22 Goals 3 Assists 3 Key Passes per 90 1.4 Crosses per 90 5.21 Tackles Won per 90 1.58 Interceptions per 90 0.88 Clearances per 90 2.65

After climbing up through the Levante youth academy, Garcia has proved to be a key element in the Spanish second-division team's starting line-up. He has featured 23 times in all competitions, starting every league game, barring the most recent one where he was left out of the squad. Manager, Julian Calero, admitted that the full-back would be missed at the club, with a deal almost confirmed. He said:

“I am happy for the group. I do not want pessimism to set in. Of course, if players leave in the market we will not like it. Andres is 99% out. But we will regroup and move forward.”

Garcia is unlikely to receive the nod immediately upon arrival at Villa Park, with Matty Cash currently having made the right-back position his own. However, there may well be the occasional opportunity for the Spaniard to impress throughout the upcoming second half of the campaign.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 19/01/2025

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 15, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Wednesday, January 15th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.