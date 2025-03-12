Aston Villa and Club Brugge will go head-to-head in the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on Wednesday night at Villa Park, with both teams being aware of what is needed to progress to the quarter-finals.

Unai Emery's side claimed a big 3-1 win in the first leg in Belgium thanks to a late own goal and a Marco Asensio penalty, before claiming a 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League this past weekend. Nicky Hayen's side on the other hand bounced back from the disappointing first-leg defeat with a 3-1 win in their local derby against Cercle Brugge to move nine points behind Genk.

Both teams are aware of what is needed to progress to the next round and that means the managers will have some big decisions to make, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Aston Villa Team News

Martinez and Asensio face late checks

Villa claimed a big win at the weekend despite being without first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and in-form forward Marco Asensio, who were both struggling with muscle pain.

But the club are hopeful they can both return, while Amadou Onana could be in contention for a place on the bench after returning to training in recent times. Ross Barkley, however, remains out until after the international break at least. Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia are both ineligible.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Donyell Malen Ineligible 01/06/2025 Andres Garcia Ineligible 01/06/2025 Ross Barkley Knee 30/03/2025 Amadou Onana Hamstring 12/03/2025 Marco Asensio Muscle 12/03/2025 Emi Martinez Muscle 12/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Emery shared an update on his squad for the game.

“They [Martinez and Asensio] are both in the squad. “Onana as well is coming back in the squad, Barkley is not. Malen and Andrés aren’t. “And other players I think are in the squad. Of course, hopefully we can have all players available to play.”

Aston Villa Confirmed XI

Aston Villa Confirmed XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Tielemans, Kamara; McGinn, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins.

Aston Villa Confirmed Substitutes: Zych (GK), Olsen (GK), Disasi (DEF), Torres (DEF), Digne (DEF), Bogarde (DEF), Bailey (MID), Onana (MID), Ramsey (MID), Asensio (FWD).

Related Aston Villa Want to Sign £13m 'Next Denzel Dumfries' for Emery Aston Villa could be set for yet another hectic transfer window and they've been linked with a star from Spain

Club Brugge Team News

Joaquin Seys ruled out

Brugge were arguably the better team in the first leg for large parts but come into this game knowing they need to win by three goals to progress to the next round.

They will have to do so without first-choice right-back Joaquin Seys and Bjorn Meijer, but Hayen has plenty of options to choose from beyond that with no other absentees.

Club Brugge Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Bjorn Meijer Other 30/03/2025 Joaquin Seys Other 30/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hayen shared this thoughts ahead of the game.

"A lot of people don't give us a chance anymore. If we didn't believe in it anymore, we shouldn't be here. We've already presented ourselves well in this Champions League and that gives us confidence. I haven't looked at the dates of the quarter-finals yet. They are further away than after that home match against Atalanta. Maybe we can be more efficient again now. Like on Sunday against Cercle Brugge. The competition is also important. We have a 12.5 percent chance, or 5 percent, or... that can go up or down every minute. Against Atalanta it was 25 percent, now it's 12.5 percent."

Club Brugge Confirmed XI

Brugges to go unchanged

Club Brugge Confirmed XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla.

Club Brugge Confirmed Substitutes: De Corte (GK), Jackers (GK), Spileers (DEF), Siquet (DEF), Vetlesen (MID), Romero (MID), Nielsen (MID), Campbell (FWD), Nilsson (FWD), Skoras (FWD), Vermant (FWD).

Brugges have had a great performance in the two games against Aston Villa this season, and so Hayen is likely to go with what he sees as his strongest available lineup in the hope of getting a surprise result.