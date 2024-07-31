Highlights Jack Grealish may return to Aston Villa due to limited playing time at Manchester City.

Villa are eyeing Grealish for a loan deal, alongside considering a permanent transfer later.

Aston Villa would offer Grealish a key role and path to redemption, unlike his squad status at City.

Aston Villa are eyeing a surprise move to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, according to TEAMtalk.

Grealish's fading minutes at City means that he is on the peripherals of the squad despite winning the Premier League for the third time in his career last season - and the Birmingham-born winger could return home to Villa, according to reports, with the club keen on a deal for their homegrown 'superstar'. Villa will venture on a first Champions League campaign for the first time in over 40 years, and Grealish has reportedly been earmarked despite his lacklustre season on Manchester - with Unai Emery keen on replacing departing star Moussa Diaby.

Villa Eye Grealish Loan-To-Buy Move

The England international has lost his way at City

The report from TeamTALK states that Villa are keeping a close eye on Grealish's situation at the Etihad Stadium - and are considering a move for their former star on a season-long loan deal, with an obligation to buy their academy product at the end of the temporary move.

Villa would offer him the opportunity to become a key player at Villa Park once again, having been exceptional for the club in their Championship promotion season alongside featuring heavily in their survival campaign in the Premier League alongside blossoming in the lockdown season of 2020/21.

He has faded into becoming just a squad player at City despite being on an estimated £300,000-per-week, with Jeremy Doku ahead of him in the pecking order at City and with just 90 minutes played in the final seven matches of the Premier League, he has become bit-part under Pep Guardiola.

Jack Grealish's Premier League statistics - Manchester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 14th Goals 3 =8th Fouls Drawn Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 7th Match rating 6.72 13th

Having missed out on the England squad for EURO 2024, Grealish could find solace back at Villa Park and with Champions League football in the West Midlands, it would be a huge reason for the club to bring him back, with Grealish able to achieve the goals he would've had as a young Villa boy.

There are questions on how he would fit into Villa's side, with Jaden Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior coming into the fold over the summer to fill in left-wing spots alongside Morgan Rogers - but Diaby's exit has seen a huge winger departure and Grealish could fill the void as the 'superstar' in the side in an emotional return.

Villa Need Recruits to Keep Top Four Credentials

Villa were superb last season but new incomings are vital

Champions League football is huge, yet Villa need recruits not only for their European push, but to stop a slide in the Premier League.

Winning key games such as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur away from home, the Villans completed a double over City and Arsenal in the space of just three days at the start of December to look like potential league winners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish scored 32 goals and registered 41 assists in 213 games for Villa.

But a huge fade away saw their title credentials slip in the second half of the campaign, with just three wins in their final 11 games. It was enough to secure a spot in the top four, although recruits are needed in a bid to keep them at the top of the division and avoid another loss in form, which would put an end to all of their hard work from last season.

Related Man Utd Face Chelsea and Aston Villa in Rabiot Race The Red Devils have earmarked French midfielder Rabiot as a top target and he could move as a free agent in the coming weeks

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-07-24.