Aston Villa should brace themselves as they could be set to lose a trio of players in the coming weeks, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT he backs them to challenge for top four.

Unai Emery has flipped Villa’s fortunes on its head as they head into the 2023/24 campaign stronger than ever.

As impressive as they have been in terms of attracting young and hungry talent to boost their squad, they have also kept an eye on offloading those who are deemed surplus to requirements.

Among those are Morgan Sanson, Leander Dendoncker and Philippe Coutinho.

The trio, worth a combined £30m according to Transfermarkt, seem to have fallen out of the Spaniard’s favour and may move on to pastures new this summer.

This just shows that Emery is not messing around as he has both eyes firmly set on a tightly-packed 2023/24 term.

Formely of Liverpool and Barcelona, Coutinho has struggled to impress since signing at Villa Park but will have to chance to revitalise his promising career should he elect to move away.

Sanson – after joining the Premier League club just six months ago – is set to join OGC Nice on a season-long loan deal, according to French reports, while Birmingham Mail claimed, at the back end of June, that the club are willing to part ways with Dendoncker this summer, too.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Aston Villa and their potential outgoings?

Taylor, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, claimed that some Villa players could be leaving the club imminently, though their business to date has been highly impressive.

He said: “There’s a lot of players that could leave. Leander Dendoncker is one that could depart, Morgan Sanson’s heading for the exit door, Philippe Coutinho could be on his way. So, I think Villa would be open to it.

“And you know, the business they’ve done so far, I can’t talk highly enough of it. I think, in my view, Villa are going to be up there for top four this season.”

Can Aston Villa challenge for top four next season?

On paper, why not?

Villa, in Emery’s first season in charge, were one of the Premier League’s surprise packages and have viewed this window as a means of strengthening in many areas.

After finishing seventh last season, they earned a return to Europe after a 13-year absence and will have the unfamiliar feeling of midweek action to deal with.

However, as Taylor alluded to, their business so far this summer is a reminder of the force they wish to become in the foreseeable future.

Youri Tielemans was the first name through the door as the former Leicester City midfield man signed on a free transfer, per BBC Sport, thanks to his former employer’s Championship battle, but the Midlands-based side were not done there.

Their long-term centre-back target Pau Torres was snared for a reported £31.5m and was more than enthused to be reunited with his former Villarreal boss Emery after years and years of loyal service in Spain.

Most impressively, Emery managed to fend off his former side Arsenal to sign French winger Moussa Diaby and reportedly paid a club-record fee of £51.9m, though the actual fee and length of the deal are currently undisclosed.

If these signings are not a huge statement of intent, I’m not sure what is. If Emery can follow up by being cut-throat with players that are not part of his future plans, Villa will be an outfit that no one can afford to bet against.