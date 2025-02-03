Aston Villa and Chelsea are believed to have submitted a deal sheet in time to complete Axel Disasi's loan move to Villa Park, according to journalist Matt Law.

The 11pm transfer deadline has now expired and despite reports claiming Disasi would be heading to Aston Villa late on Monday, no confirmation of a deal has been made by either club.

It appears there is still some work to do, but Villa and the Blues have time to complete the move, having submitted a deal sheet before the cutoff. Law told his followers on X:

"Believe Aston Villa and Chelsea submitted a deal sheet in time to complete Axel Disasi's loan move which gives them some more time to fully complete the deal"

Disasi's future has been the subject of much discussion in the latter stages of the transfer window, with Villa and Spurs both keen on signing the centre-back from Chelsea.

The Blues were reluctant to loan Disasi to Villa, despite Villa Park being the 26-year-old's first-choice destination, because they view the Birmingham outfit as direct divisional rivals. Both clubs are in the race for a top four finish, although six points now separate them in the Premier League table after Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham on Monday night.

Nonetheless, Disasi does look set to join Unai Emery's side, who allowed central defender Diego Carlos to leave the club on a permanent deal to Fenerbahce earlier this month.

With Tyrone Mings also injured, midfielder Boubacar Kamara had to fill in at centre-back against Wolves on Saturday and struggled in an unfamiliar role as Villa lost 2-0 to their relegation-threatened Midlands rivals.