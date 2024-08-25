Aston Villa are yet to show any concrete interest in Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old is set for the exit door at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Arsenal being named as one of the positive destinations for the England international. Unai Emery's Villa have also been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the ex-Manchester City, as they look to add more firepower to their already potent attack.

Despite that, Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that although the Villains are looking at strengthening in forward areas, there had been no concrete discussion between them and Chelsea for Sterling's signature.

No Concrete Offer From Villa For Sterling

The Champions League club are interest in a player of a similar profile

When asked about whether or not Villa could turn their attentions toward Sterling after missing out on another attacking target in Joao Felix, Romano revealed that Sterling has not been a name discussed by the club's hierarchy:

"I think they [Aston Villa] want to do something in the offensive positions. For Sterling, to be honest I also saw these links, but I don't have a confirmation of this story. So, at the moment, still nothing concrete in the Sterling story. "Let's see. I think for Sterling, for sure there will be clubs appearing in the next days trying to get an opportunity for an important player like him, who is leaving Chelsea. But, at the moment, still no direct contact with Aston Villa from what I have heard."

There have been a number of attacking names linked with the Midlands based club in recent days. Samu Omoriodon was briefly touted as being an option for Unai Emery before he secured a move to Portuguese giants Porto. It was also reported that Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta could also be open to a move away from Selhurst Park amid interest from Villa.

Mateta vs Sterling 2023/24 Stats Comparison Stat Mateta Sterling Games 35 31 Goals 16 8 Assists 5 4 Chances Created 30 30

Jhon Duran Could Still Leave Villa Park

Romano expects that Duran may be on his way out of the club

Romano has also confirmed that Colombian forward Jhon Duran may still leave the club before the end of the transfer window. The 20-year-old has been linked with the likes of West Ham and Chelsea at different stages of the summer, but for the time being remains an Aston Villa player.

With the possibility of the former Chicago Fire man still departing the club high, Romano confirmed that what happens with the youngster will impact Emery's plans in the market over the course of the next week: