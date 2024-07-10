Highlights Aston Villa may sell their fringe players to attract European stars.

Aston Villa could look to bring in heightened fees for their fringe players in the summer transfer window in a bid to fund moves for European superstars - and one of those players that could be shown the exit door is Jhon Duran, with Fabrizio Romano stating that Villa could consider a new striker to come in for the youngster if an acceptable bid is submitted for his services.

Duran joined Villa in January 2023 from Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire, notching eight goals in just 27 games as a 19-year-old for the Illinois-based outfit before making the switch to the West Midlands. It's been mixed results for the Colombian so far, playing second-fiddle to Ollie Watkins in a Villa side that have been rampant in recent years - and that could see him move on.

Jhon Duran Has Been Linked With Other Clubs

The Colombian is wanted by another Premier League side

Making his debut just a month after joining, it took Duran 13 games to finally find the net for Unai Emery's men in a slightly underwhelming start to life at Villa Park.

But Duran found his feet with a tally of eight goals in 37 appearances come the end of the season, with a lot of those being appearances off the bench to aid Watkins - and his efforts helped Villa qualify for the Champions League. However, with other clubs interested, he could well see a move away from the club.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Goals 5 6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 =6th Shots Per Game Per Game 0.9 12th Match rating 6.32 20th

Chelsea were linked whilst the two clubs were thrashing out deals for Ian Maatsen to move to the Midlands, alongside Omari Kellyman's move to the capital - but nothing has come of their interest so far and at present, it's a deal that may not seem worth doing - especially with Nicolas Jackson beginning to start firing for the Blues.

Romano: Villa Are "Exploring" Several Possibilities

An exit for Duran has not been ruled out by any means

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Villa's initial priority will be to garner as much as they can out of a deal that would see Duran depart - and if they can tempt a club to part with enough money, it's a scenario in which they will consider. He said:

"I think so. If they sell Jhon Duran, they could consider the possibility to bring in a new striker, also because they play Champions League football next season. "It's important to have some depth in the squad, and they are exploring several possibilities, but their priority is to understand how much they will make out of the Jhon Duran deal. And then they will focus on a striker."

Villa Could Strengthen Elsewhere For Cheaper

They already have decent strength in depth

One option that Villa could consider is that Morgan Rogers can play up front, and having been linked with a move for former starlet Jaden Philogene to come in on the wing, the ex-Middlesbrough man may well play second fiddle to Watkins if the Hull City star comes in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has one goal in 10 caps for Colombia

Duran has been labelled with a bad attitude at times, despite Emery calling him 'special' after his brace vs Liverpool in May.

Villa could take the £40million touted for his signature and spend less than half of that on Philogene to come into their ranks, whilst prompting Rogers to third-choice striker and a squad option on the flanks - which would leave them with another top young talent and over £20million to spend on the second-choice striker.

