Aston Villa could be in the market for Emile Smith Rowe at the end of the campaign, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Smith Rowe has endured a difficult campaign at title-challenging Arsenal, with suggestions a move away from the Emirates Stadium could follow for the £40,000-per-week star.

Aston Villa transfer news - Emile Smith Rowe

As per a report by talkSPORT, Aston Villa are plotting a move for Smith Rowe when the summer transfer window rolls around later this year.

It's claimed the West Midlands outfit are keen on landing the attacking midfielder, who has struggled for game time throughout an injury-ridden 2022/23 campaign.

It comes two years since Aston Villa last attempted to sign the youngster, with the one-time European champions failing to sign Smith Rowe with a £30 million offer in June 2021 (Sky Sports).

Smith Rowe was earmarked as a future Arsenal star, but since then has failed to make the impact many expected when he broke through into the senior squad.

With a contract at the Emirates set to run until the end of the 2025/26 season, Arsenal will be in no rush to sell the 22-year-old, with the capital club likely able to command a healthy fee too.

According to Transfermarkt, Smith Rowe is currently valued at £33 million and should Mikel Arteta green-light his departure in the summer, it would likely cost Aston Villa close to that fee to land the talented midfielder.

What has Alex Crook said about Smith Rowe to Aston Villa?

When quizzed on the potential of Smith Rowe moving to the West Midlands, talkSPORT reporter Crook hinted it was a transfer that could happen.

On Aston Villa's rumoured interest, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "They had a go at signing him a couple of years ago, when he was sort of a mainstay in the team.

"He hasn't been this season and he's not started a game in the Premier League. Almost like the forgotten man and obviously there's a connection with Villa as Emery gave him his debut at Arsenal. So this is definitely one that could happen in the summer.”

What would Smith Rowe add to the Aston Villa squad if he was to join?

With European football in their sights, it's likely Unai Emery and Co. will be eyeing up a summer transfer window full of quality signings, as they look to establish themselves within the Premier League's upper class.

Not only would Emery be landing a player he's familiar with from his Arsenal days, he'd also be getting his hands on a technically gifted midfield operator.

According to WhoScored, Smith Rowe averages an impressive 0.6 key passes per match, something Aston Villa's free-scoring attack would likely benefit from.

While it may take a big leap of faith for Smith Rowe to part ways from Arsenal, such is his emotional connection with the club, should he reunite with Emery at Aston Villa, it's difficult to see the Englishman not excelling for the Villans.