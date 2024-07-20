Highlights Aston Villa face the prospect of losing Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad this summer.

Aston Villa are dealing in a different market this summer and that could help any potential pursuit of players like Nico Williams if the club sign a replacement for Moussa Diaby, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s a crucial transfer window for Unai Emery’s side as they gear up for a season in Europe’s premier competition for the first time in over 40 years. Last term’s top four finish compounded a remarkable couple of years under the Spanish coach as he took them back to the very top of the game.

Villa have had a busy start to the transfer window with Ross Barkley, Enzo Barrenechea, Lewis Dobbin, Samuel Iling-Junior, Jaden Philogene, Cameron Archer and Ian Maatsen all signed so far. There has been a handful of outgoings, including midfielder Douglas Luiz, who joined Serie A giants Juventus.

Aston Villa ‘Dealing’ in Different Market Now

The fact Villa are dealing in a different market this summer could help their pursuit of someone like Williams, according to Sheth. The Spain international has a £53million release clause in his Athletic Bilbao contract and is a top target for a number of top European clubs this summer.

Should Villa lose another talent in Moussa Diaby this summer, Williams has emerged as a potential replacement although any deal would prove to be difficult with clubs like Barcelona involved. However, if the right opportunity arises with the Spaniard or another winger, sporting director Monchi could act.

Sheth believes Villa would put themselves in the conversation if an opportunity presented itself and their offer of Champions League football would boost their hopes.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT:

“If an opportunity was to arise that’s too good to turn down, of course they’ll be in the market for that. Aston Villa are now dealing in a different market, rather than going for some of the players they might have gone for before, they can go that step higher now because they can sell Champions League to potential incomings. “Who wouldn’t want Nico Williams? Barcelona are desperate to sign him, but whether they can meet that £53million release clause is another matter. We all know about Barcelona’s financial issues.”

Diaby ‘Wanted’ by Al-Ittihad

Villa could be in for a substantial profit

Villa’s involvement in the race for Williams would likely depend on the future of Diaby. The 25-year-old winger only signed for the club 12 months ago from Bayer Leverkusen, but is now a target for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, their interest in the France international is longstanding, and they would offer Villa a substantial profit on the £34.6million they paid Leverkusen last summer. Diaby is under contract at Villa Park until 2028, so it would likely take a significant fee for the club to consider a sale.

now at the 'final' stages

Fabrizio Romano has reported that negotiations between the two clubs are now at the 'final' stages with a fee of in excess of £46m being discussed.

Moussa Diaby 2023/24 stats for Aston Villa in all competitions Stat: Appearances 54 Goals 10 Assists 9 Minutes played 3,144

Diaby rose through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain as a youngster before he moved to the Bundesliga on a permanent deal in 2019. After 172 appearances and 49 goals for Leverkusen, he was brought to the Premier League by Villa last summer.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.