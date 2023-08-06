Aston Villa are far from finished in the summer market, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that there are a trio of positions the Midlands-based outfit could look to bolster before the forthcoming season.

Unai Emery has taken the transfer window by storm as the Spaniard looks to establish Villa as a potential top four side in 2023/24.

Aston Villa transfer news

Villa have already snared deals for Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby - for a combined price of £75m - in what has been a highly impressive summer of business for the club.

However, Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that there are three areas in the squad that could be strengthened, which are midfield, an attacker and a full-back.

Having already signed a midfielder of Tielemans’ ilk, competition for places will be at a high come the start of the season. But with the added pressure of European football included, boasting several options will not be necessarily a bad thing.

Another full-back and an attacker, as mentioned, are also on the club’s radar.

Alex Moreno, who signed for £13.2m from Real Betis in January, is out at the moment and so Emery could delve into the market to sign another left-back, and the Spaniard’s tendency to deploy Ezri Konsa on the other side during pre-season may mean the right-back area is also an issue.

A player to help Ollie Watkins in the goalscoring department wouldn’t go amiss either as the Torquay-born marksman scored 16 of the club’s goals last term across all competitions.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Aston Villa’s transfer business?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: “I still sort of see another attack minded player, someone who’s going to add more goals and power to the side. I think Ollie Watkins has done brilliantly, but I still feel like Aston Villa can probably take that area of their team to the next level.

“Maybe full-back as well might be an area they look to strengthen. I’ve seen Ezri Konsa has been playing right back a fair bit with Matty Cash.

“And there was a midfielder that Villa have been looking at, who is Tyler Adams. I think that’s one to watch, I expect Adams to leave Leeds and I think someone will get him, either Chelsea, Villa or maybe someone like Nottingham Forest, you never know. I think £20m is a good competitive fee for a player of his quality.”

All The Latest Transfer Window News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

Who could Aston Villa sign in these positions?

Having secured European football in the form of the Europa Conference League last term, Emery and co will have the same objective in mind again.

In terms of left-sided defensive options, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Lucas Digne is now ‘unlikely’ to remain at Villa Park this summer, meaning the left-back berth will be short of options.

Taylor also recently told GIVEMESPORT that Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker is among the stars that could leave Villa Park, meaning the need for central midfielders are high this summer.

In order to bolster that area, MailOnline have claimed Emery’s side are willing to trigger the £25m release clause in Adams’ Leeds United contract, though Chelsea are also monitoring the 24-year-old’s movements.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Villa are also eyeing a move for Santos centre-forward Marco Leonardo, who registered six goals and two assists in 12 appearances in 2022/23, per Transfermarkt.

Though, the Italian journalist has claimed that - despite concrete interest from Villa and Nottingham Forest - the Brazilian has given priority to Serie A outfit Roma.