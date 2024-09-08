Aston Villa had a topsy-turvy window in which some of their key stars left the club to avoid Premier League sanction for breaking PSR rules and FFP regulations, whilst also bringing in other top players who could make a huge difference over the next few years. But one star they failed to land was Lille's Jonathan David, according to Fabrizio Romano - with the Canadian unable to agree terms of a move to Villa Park.

Villa sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus as one of their key departures for the summer, whilst Ian Maatsen and Amadou Onana have been brought in to add superb squad depth ahead of a gruelling few months that will see Champions League football come to the west Midlands for the first time in 41 years. But whilst their incomings have been fruitful, the Villans did fail to land David - with Romano stating that it looked as though he would be on his way to the club at one point.

Jonathan David to Aston Villa Deal 'Never Came Off'

The forward remains in Ligue 1 for the time being

David was linked with clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but a deal never materialised to bring him across the English channel.

With Villa having sold Moussa Diaby to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, they could still do with a wide attacking star.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Goals 19 1st Assists 4 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =4th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 7.05 3rd

And, writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano confirmed that the New York-born star looked as though he could have been on his way to Villa in the summer - but a deal never got over the line after they were unable to reach an agreement with him or Lille for his services. He wrote:

"While it is too early to predict what might happen next summer, when Jonathan David's contract expires at Lille, we can explain what happened with him this summer, which could provide some hints. "David was one of the players that was most enquired about this summer, from many teams. It looked like Aston Villa would go after him with everything they had, but the deal never came off because they could not find an agreement with either the player or the club."

David Would be a Superb Premier League Signing

Villa may well have missed a trick with the Canadian star

David is a player who has been extremely prominent in the French league over the past four seasons, including 13 goals in his debut campaign where Lille unexpectedly won the top-flight ahead of Paris Saint-Germain; whilst a 24-goal haul in 2022-23 marked his best league campaign in his career.

72 league goals in 148 games for the French outfit is a superb tally and that level of consistency would work wonders in the Premier League - especially at a club like Villa, with Unai Emery almost always bringing the best out of his new signings with his superb coaching levels.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has scored 87 goals in 189 games for Lille.

The Canadian would be an inspired signing for any Premier League club and with Diaby having departed for Al-Ittihad earlier in the summer, there is a gap on the wings in a starting spot. Leon Bailey is one star who is nailed on to do well and start for Emery, whilst Morgan Rogers and Jaden Philogene are two brilliant options to develop at their young ages.

But David, just 24, could elevate the Villans to the next level if he signs and boasting roughly a one-goal-per-two-games ratio, he could bring that to the Premier League to become a top signing in the West Midlands.

