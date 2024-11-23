Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are set to go head-to-head in the Premier League as both teams look to put a poor form behind them after the international break.

Unai Emery's side are winless in their last five games in all competitions, losing each of their last four including a 2-0 loss to Liverpool last time out. Oliver Glasner's Eagles on the other hand have had a poor season up to this point and so far have managed just one win this season with a 2-0 loss to Fulham last time out.

Both sides have their injury problems heading into this game though, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect them to lineup for the big clash.

Aston Villa Team News

Four ruled out

Emery has had a fairly decent time with injuries this season but his squad is about to be tested with four players ruled out due to injury. Ezri Konsa was hurt with England, while Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey are all unavailable - but it wasn't all bad news for the Villans.

Ross Barkley and Matty Cash are fit again after suffering injuries prior to the international break, which could make it easier to get the team back up to strength.

Aston Villa Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ezri Konsa Hip 01/12/2024 Amadou Onana Foot 01/12/2024 Boubacar Kamara Knock 01/12/2024 Jacob Ramsey Knock 01/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Spaniard shared an update on the fitness of his squad following the international break.

“We are in the same routine, we are playing with some players, more or less, after they are injured or maybe some players doubtful for tomorrow or maybe some players out. “Tomorrow Konsa, Amadou Onana, Kamara and Ramsey [are out]. “We are adding other players after small injuries, like Cash and Ross Barkley in the squad for tomorrow. "They both [Konsa and Onana] have small injuries and they have to rest and recover. “Each day is very important, tomorrow they are not available, maybe they could come back in the next match. But we have to focus with the players we have now.”

Aston Villa Confirmed XI

Bogarde starts in defence

Aston Villa Confirmed XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Carlos, Torres, Maatsen; Bailey, Tielemans, Barkley, McGinn; Rogers, Watkins.

Aston Villa Confirmed Substitutes: Olsen (GK), Digne (DEF), Cash (DEF), Mings (DEF), Nedeljkovic (DEF), Broggio (MID), Buendia (MID), Philogene (FWD), Duran (FWD)

Matty Cash isn't fit enough to start so Lamare Bogarden starts at right-back, while Ian Maatsen gets the nod at left-back ahead of Lucas Digne. John McGinn returns in midfield, while Ross Barkley replaces Amadou Onana.

Crystal Palace Team News

Eberechi Eze ruled out

Glasner has had a host of injury troubles this season and that is continuing following the international break, with star forward Eberechi Eze still unavailable following a hamstring injury picked up last month. Daichi Kamada is suspended after his red card last time out, while Eddie Nketiah is also still unavailable, but Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma and Cheick Doucoure are back and ready to play.

Crystal Palace Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Daichi Kamada Suspended 07/12/2024 Eberechi Eze Hamstring 01/12/2024 Chadi Riad Knee 07/12/2024 Adam Wharton Groin 30/11/2024 Eddie Nketiah Hamstring 07/12/2024 Matheus Franca Groin 07/12/2024 Rob Holding Other Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Glasner shared an update on his squad's availability and explained why Eze won't be playing despite training this week.

"Will Hughes will be back after his suspension. Chris Richards was also already in the squad, so he's available. Jefferson Lerma is back and available, and Cheick Doucouré is ready to start after two weeks of very good training. That's very good for us of course, and we hope that Adam [Wharton] comes back, maybe not for the Newcastle game, but in the following one or two weeks, because we need them. "Ebs would like to be involved in tomorrow's game, but I took the decision not to take him with us to Villa. "It's a little bit too risky. He trained during the week, but it's too near when it happened. When we see our schedule, we have to protect our players. "When we see our schedule after the Villa game, with eight games in December, we can't take any risks, so that's why Ebs is not involved in tomorrow's game. "We had a long chat today, because he's very ambitious. He's a great guy, he worked really hard and he wanted to be with us. He feels he's ready, and it's him who wants to play. "Of course, I want him to play. But as I mentioned, we have to protect him. "Therefore we said: 'OK, yes we lose [him] for one game, but we win eight or nine days. And maybe then we win eight games, and we all hope to win at the Emirates in the Carabao [Cup]. "Then we have 15 games in December and January, and we need him for 15 games, not just for one."

Crystal Palace Confirmed XI

Devenny starts again

Crystal Palace Confirmed XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Devenny, Doucoure, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta.

Crystal Palace Confirmed Substitutes: Matthews (GK), Turner (GK), Clyne (DEF), Ward (DEF), Lerma (MID), Richards (MID), Schlupp (MID), Kporha (MID), Agbinone (MID).

With a major lack of attacking options Glasner has looked to shut the midfield down with Justin Devenny, Cheick Doucoure and Will Hughes all starting ahead of a back-five, with captain Marc Guehi returning to his more natural position. Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line with Ismaila Sarr.