Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham also had the central defender on their radar after his Luton Town deal expired at the end of last month.

Osho's admirers sent scouts to watch him in action as they plotted a potential swoop ahead of the new season getting underway.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace were among four clubs to seriously consider handing Gabriel Osho a quickfire Premier League lifeline before he decided to join newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit Auxerre a matter of days after his Luton Town contract expired, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Villans boss Unai Emery has already raided the Hatters following their drop into the Championship, with Ross Barkley sealing a £5million switch to the Midlands earlier this month, and he has remained in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Oliver Glasner is preparing for his first full season in the Palace hot-seat and, having suffered the blow of Michael Olise heading through the exit door thanks to completing a £50million move to Bayern Munich, the Austrian tactician is keen to bolster his squad before the new season gets underway.

Osho Joins Auxerre Despite Premier League Quartet Circling

Central defender has headed to Ligue 1 for fresh challenge

Villa and Palace were among the clubs to monitor Osho during Luton's solitary season in the Premier League, according to GMS sources, but they have been left frustrated after he has made the decision to join Auxerre instead of remaining patient and giving the duo more time to potentially make a contract offer.

The central defender became a free agent when his £10,000-per-week deal at Luton expired at the end of last month and, having made a lasting impression with his performances over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, he set his sights on finding a new club before the new term starts in August.

Osho took to social media to confirm that his time at Luton has come to an end, and GMS sources have been informed that Villa and Palace had been battling with domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham for his services after they sent scouts to run the rule over whether he would be a shrewd addition before he was recruited by Auxerre.

Gabriel Osho's statistical averages per outing compared to his Luton Town teammates during the 2023/24 Premier League season Output Squad rank Pass success percentage 82.5 6th Clearances 4.20 3rd Tackles 2.00 4th Interceptions 1.50 3rd Blocks 1.00 1st Statistics correct as of 11/07/2024

The Premier League quartet were eager to gain intel on the 25-year-old, who has been described as 'a naturally gifted athlete' by Luton boss Rob Edwards, as they were aware of the fact that he was set to be free to find a new destination and club-to-club negotiations would not need to take place.

GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham had been contemplating whether to offer Osho a contract as head coach Ange Postecoglou has been eager to take advantage of the free agency market as he aims to add further strength in depth to his backline options, but he has been left disappointed after also missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Osho scored five goals over the course of 85 appearances for Luton Town, while he also claimed a solitary assist along the way

Osho Was Keen to Make Quick Decision Over Future

Admirers were impressed with 25-year-old's performances last term

GMS sources have learned that Osho was keen to make a quick decision over his future instead of running the risk of being without a club heading into the fast-approaching new season, resulting in him heading to France to join Auxerre rather than play the waiting game in the hope of a Premier League offer landing.

The former Reading man made 23 appearances and found the back of the net twice over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, with the vast majority of those outings coming in the top flight, but his eye-catching performances were not enough for the Hatters to fight off an immediate return to the second tier.

Villa, Palace, Tottenham and Fulham are confident that Osho played a pivotal role in Luton having a fighting chance of securing survival until their demotion was confirmed on the final day of the season, GMS sources have been told, but they have been forced to return to the drawing board thanks to Auxerre winning the race for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt