Aston Villa could make another signing on Deadline Day following Philippe Coutinho’s expected departure at Villa Park, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook drops his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on where the squad could be strengthened.

Unai Emery hopes to bolster his Villans squad before the transfer window’s 11 pm closure this evening.

Aston Villa transfer news – Latest

According to Fabrizio Romano, Qatari outfit Al Duhail are closing in on a deal to sign Coutinho from Villa, with the final details with the West Midlands giants to be ironed out in the coming hours. The same reporter claims the Middle Eastern club agreed on personal terms with the 31-year-old last week, who has since rejected European proposals from Real Betis and Besiktas.

Whilst Coutinho has struggled to break into Emery’s side, Villa must find a way to ensure the £125,000 per-week earner's departure is accounted for and covered, after last night’s 3-0 Europa Conference League victory over Hibernian secured the second-city club a place in the competition’s group stages. Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet has already been welcomed to Villa Park on a loan deal today after spending last term at Tottenham Hotspur, who missed out on a place in European competition at the Villans’ expense.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could have scope to consider “one more exciting deal” following the departure of Coutinho. However, the clock is ticking if Villa want to move in the market before the end of the day.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan Clement Lenglet (Barcelona) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Crook said about Aston Villa?

Crook believes that Villa are “a little bit light”, though expects Lucas Digne to remain at Villa Park after a string of impressive performances at the beginning of the season.

The talkSPORT reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “I still think they're a little bit light, to be honest, and I think if Coutinho does go to Qatar, that will happen [Villa signing someone else]. Digne has played his way back into favour, so he'll stay now. But I still feel like they are a forward light, and they’ve let a lot of their academy players go.”

What next for Aston Villa on Deadline Day?

With the departure of Coutinho awaiting confirmation, Villa have been unable to make moves in the transfer market today. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a chance the Villans make an attacking addition but doesn’t believe it’s a priority given the fact they have already acquired Diaby and Zaniolo. Villa hope to continue their impressive start to the season when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.