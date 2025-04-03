Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could move on to somewhere else other than Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with his £40million option-to-buy clause set to stand for any other side who are interested in making a move for his signature.

Rashford has been a breath of fresh air at Villa, who have had a real upturn in fortunes since he joined the club by making the FA Cup semi-finals, reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and keeping themselves firmly in the race for the Premier League's top five, which would secure a place in the Champions League next season. But whether Rashford can be a part of their squad next season remains to be seen, with the Villans potentially being rivalled by other clubs over his fee.

Report: Other Clubs Can Activate Rashford Clause

The Red Devils star has been in fine form for Villa and that could tempt others

The report from the Daily Mail has stated that one of United's priorities in the transfer market this summer is signing a striker - and to offset that financially, they will hope to fund a deal by offloading Rashford.

The England international, who started both games under new Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel, has a £40million option to buy in his current loan deal at Villa, where he scored his first league goal for the club in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion to put the West Midlands club seventh in the table and just two points from a potential Champions League spot.

But it's understood that if a permanent move to Villa doesn't transpire, he could join other clubs for a similar fee - regardless of the division they play in. Rashford has massively impressed since his switch to Villa at the end of the January transfer window, assisting plenty of goals in his opening weeks at the club - but it's only been in his last two games that he's managed to score, with an FA Cup brace against Preston North End to send Villa to Wembley before his strike against Brighton on the south coast.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 5th Goals 7 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.69 11th

£40million for a player of his stature and class would represent a strong deal, despite his reportedly extortionate wages, and that could tempt other clubs into completing a move for his services. Barcelona are thought to be strong competitors for a move if they can financially afford a deal for the England international, whilst other clubs have been touted to move for Rashford.

But with United needing a sale to be done to afford a No. 9, that could see him move on - handing the Red Devils an increased budget for the summer transfer window.

Man Utd Struggles Have Continued Without Rashford

Ruben Amorim dropped the star just before Christmas

Rashford has been treated unfairly at United, with manager Ruben Amorim having dropped the homegrown star in mid-December, where he failed to feature again until his move to Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored 17 goals in 62 caps for England.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals since Rashford was dropped for the Manchester derby against local rivals City in mid-December, scoring just 18 goals in their resulting 14 games - and his sale could impact Amorim's standing going forward if he blossoms elsewhere and United suffer next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-04-25.

