Chelsea are delaying Axel Disasi's proposed loan move to Aston Villa despite the French defender being eager to join Unai Emery's side, according to L'Equipe.

The 26-year-old has agreed on personal terms with Villa ahead of a loan move to Villa Park, where he'd help Emery deal with Diego Carlos' exit to Fenerbahce and Tyrone Mings picking up a knock last weekend against West Ham United. He has been on the outskirts of Enzo Maresca's first-team at Stamford Bridge, starting just four of six Premier League games.

Villa turned to Disasi after missing out on French centre-back Loic Bade, who opted to stay at Sevilla despite the two clubs holding talks over a potential move. The winter transfer window closes on Monday (February 3), but the potential loan deal looks to have hit a stumbling block.

Disasi's Loan Move To Villa Up In The Air

Chelsea Haven't Given The Green Light

The higher-ups at Stamford Bridge have yet to accept Disasi's departure, and a potential loan to Villa is now uncertain, while the player is keen to make the move. It's said that the Villans and the Frenchman hope an agreement will be reached quickly, but the hold-up raises question marks over the Blues' intentions over the versatile defender, who arrived from AS Monaco in the summer of 2023 for £38.8 million.

Axel Disasi Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 6 (4) Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per game 0.3 Tackles per game 1.2 Possession won 0.3 Balls recovered per game 2.5 Dribbled past per game 0.8 Clearances per game 1.7

GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Wolverhampton Wanderers are watching Disasi's situation, although they know he wants to move to Villa. They could swoop if he doesn't head to Villa Park, although Vitor Pereira's top target looks to be RC Lens' Kevin Danso, who they are negotiating with.

Chelsea and Villa find themselves in a top-four battle, with Maresca's Blues sitting sixth, three points above Emery's Villans. The West Londoners could have factored this into their decision not to give the go-ahead to Disasi, previously hailed as a 'monster' to complete a loan move.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

